Malawian man dies on bus en route to Beitbridge during repatriations from Limpopo

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Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban were recently relocated to Limpopo. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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A 47-year-old Malawian being deported from South Africa died on Sunday after collapsing on a bus transporting deportees to the Beitbridge border post.

After the incident, the bus had to turn back to the Musina Proof Plaas temporary repatriation centre in Limpopo.

Limpopo police confirmed that police in Musina, under the Vhembe district, are investigating an inquest after the death.

The person passed while they were on their way to the port of entry. It did not happen in the centre.. — Limpopo home affairs head Albert Matsaung

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary information indicates the man was travelling in a bus transporting Malawians to the Beitbridge border post when he allegedly complained of complications about 7km from the repatriation centre.

“The driver immediately turned the bus around and returned to the temporary repatriation centre to seek medical assistance,” he said.

Ledwaba said on arrival, emergency medical services personnel examined the passenger and found he was not breathing. He was certified dead at the scene.

“Police have opened an inquest docket, and investigations are under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The exact cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination,” Ledwaba said.

He said there are no indications of foul play at this stage.

Police have opened an inquest docket, and investigations are under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The exact cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination, — Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba

Limpopo home affairs head Albert Matsaung confirmed the incident. Matsaung said the passenger had reportedly complained of a rise in temperature and feeling hot, removed his shirt and later collapsed.

“The person passed while they were on their way to the port of entry. It did not happen in the centre.”

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