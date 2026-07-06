New KSD mayor promises service delivery and economic development

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Newly appointed King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo has promised to ensure that the municipality aggressively pursues the oceans economy, while also using the abundant natural forests and sand mining in rural communities as a vehicle to create job opportunities for unemployed youths.

Dudumayo has also promised to tackle electricity infrastructure vandalism that has been ravaging Mthatha since 2024 and to work closely with traditional leaders who are custodians of rural communal land to aid development.

“The reality is that we live in a KSD that has two magisterial areas in which you have the potential of the oceans economy which we must go all out looking for developers to assist us to tap into that,” he said.

“When you speak of minerals in terms of sand mining, we must ensure it is assisting us as citizens of KSD in terms of job creation.

“Even if you look into forestry or the forest enterprise, there are forests in our traditional communities that we must utilise as an opportunity to assist our youth which is unemployed.”

Dudumayo was addressing the media on the sidelines of an urgent council meeting at the municipality’s Enkululekweni chambers on Friday.

The meeting was convened by council speaker Nomamfengu Siyo-Sokutu to consider an application for a leave of absence by then mayor Nyaniso Nelani, who appeared in court earlier in the week on charges of fraud amounting to more than R57,000.

Nelani had written to Siyo-Sokutu asking to be granted a leave of absence amid his legal woes.

But during the meeting, the speaker told the council that Nelani had resigned as mayor.

The voting for his successor, done through a show of hands, saw Dudumayo pip Ward 8 councillor and Mpac chair Makhosandile Majeke by three votes.

Dudumayo garnered a total of 30 votes to Majeke’s 27.

The new mayor served as rural economic development portfolio head under Nelani’s mayoral committee since the last local government elections in 2021.

UDM chief whip Raymond Knock said later they were not happy with the outcome, suggesting the voting was rigged.

He accused Siyo-Sokutu of declaring Dudumayo the winner despite objections on how the vote had been conducted.

Dudumayo, a current Contralesa provincial secretary and head of the Gqubeni tribal authority, said he was humbled by the confidence shown in him.

He promised to prioritise service delivery and economic development.

He also promised to resuscitate the Mqanduli Rural Enterprise Development (RED) Hub.

This is a state-funded agricultural project designed to combat poverty, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Spearheaded by the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency, it assists emerging farmers to become commercial farmers through assistance with crop production and market access, among other things.

“Also when it comes to Mthatha, you can see it is an industrial hub for which we have a responsibility of going all out to ensure that the potential is realised and investors are coming here in numbers.

“We have a responsibility in terms of ensuring our road network is in a good condition,” Dudumayo said on Friday.

“We need to clean the town because we are not just an ordinary municipality, we are a secondary city.

“We need to go out in this period and bring in investors. There must be sustainable energy in our space.”

He said the municipality needed to confront the challenge of electricity infrastructure vandalism head on.

“We regard this as economic sabotage.

“We will be going all out to invite the [acting] national minister of police [Prof Firoz Cachalia] to come and meet us.

“We want him to be part of us to make sure there are no people who vandalise infrastructure, because when there is vandalism, our citizens suffer.”

He said the fact that he was also a traditional leader could greatly benefit the municipality as traditional leaders were strategically positioned and ruled over land that the municipality must develop.

He said everyone within the municipal area, including royals and ordinary citizens, had a responsibility to help the municipality grow its economy.

In a statement sent to the Dispatch later, Knock said the election of a new executive mayor should not become a political reset button, and Nelani’s resignation was a political manoeuvre.

“It is now clear that he remains a councillor in the KSD council,” he said.

“That raises an even more serious question; what influence does he still hold, what decisions can he still affect and what further damage could be done if accountability is treated as a mere change of title rather than a serious consequence?

“Where allegations involving municipal funds are before the courts, the public is entitled to clarity, vigilance and consequence management.

“Resigning cannot be allowed to create the impression that the matter has been dealt with, while the same public representative continues to sit in council and participate in municipal processes.”

Knock said Dudumayo would now have to act immediately to restore public confidence, strengthen financial controls, stabilise the municipality, protect public money and ensure that service delivery was placed above factional politics.

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana congratulated Dudumayo on his election, saying it proved the need for traditional leaders to take responsible positions in local government.

“His elevation to take over leadership of the municipality named after one of our kings that went into exile in support of cadres of the ANC, is appreciated.

“We have no doubt that Nkosi Dudumayo will make us all proud by leading the municipality to deliver the needed municipal services to all residents of the municipality,” he said.