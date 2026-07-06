Ramaphosa to meet traditional leaders and ANC volunteers on Eastern Cape visit

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ANC Chris Hani regional secretary Andile Mini said Ramaphosa’s visit was partly influenced by the president not having visited the Qamata Great Place in some time. File photo

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to descend on the Eastern Cape on Monday on ANC business where he is expected to meet royals in the Chris Hani district.

The ANC leader will be at the Qamata Great Place in Cofimvaba where he will meet traditional leaders, before launching the party’s election volunteer drive ahead of the November 4 municipal elections.

He will be in the province for one day, starting his sojourn with a visit to King Dalimvula Siyambonga Matanzima, who is the reigning king of the Western Thembuland kingdom in Cofimvaba.

This will be followed by a meeting with other traditional leaders, before Ramaphosa addresses ANC volunteers from the region and beyond.

ANC Chris Hani regional secretary Andile Mini said Ramaphosa’s visit was partly influenced by the president not having visited the Qamata Great Place in some time.

“It is important to always strengthen the relationship between the ANC and traditional leaders, because the party was formed by the church and the traditional leaders, so that relationship must always be strengthened,” Mini said.

“We are heading to the polls on November 4, so the traditional leadership becomes an important component of society.

“That is why the ANC must always examine its relationship with traditional authorities, a relationship which must be strengthened at all times.

“Later, the president will launch the volunteers drive in the Vuyisile Mini Local Municipality, to make sure that the machinery of the ANC is well oiled as we proceed towards the elections.”

The kingdom’s Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said traditional leaders were looking forward to Ramaphosa’s visit.

He, however, said they did not know exactly what to expect from his visit, “as this was the year of campaigning for elections”.

Matanzima said the relationship between traditional leaders and the ANC-led government was one of tolerance because there were some issues.

“However, such problems are manageable as the traditional leadership still has hope that the governing party still considers the complaints and considerations of traditional leaders in the province.

“We cannot run away from how, when the time comes for elections, all political parties know that the people of the province are under traditional leaders and they use such opportunities to visit traditional leaders, which we are used to,” Matanzima said.

“It is the duty of traditional leaders to welcome anyone who has come to visit iKumkani.

“We have no reason to not welcome the president, therefore we will welcome and engage with him.

“We will speak with [the president] so that they know the complaints of the traditional leaders and the communities.”

Mini said the region was important for the ANC and had always contributed significant numbers when the party headed to the polls.

He said the Chris Hani region was a power reservoir for the party and it was important for the national leadership to continually visit the region to strengthen the party.