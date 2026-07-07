Activist chronicles years of fighting GBV in two new books

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For years, the Rev Xolamzi Sam has walked alongside survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), injustice and social inequality as a minister, activist and community worker.

Now he has turned those experiences into two books — Between Prayers and Protest and Daddy If You Can Hear Me — drawing on real cases and his own experiences to highlight the human cost of violence and systemic failure.

Sam said the idea to write the books came after years of carrying the stories of victims with him.

“As a religious minister, activist and community worker, I have walked alongside victims of gender-based violence, injustice and social inequality.

“For years, I carried these stories with me.

“About two months ago, my family, through the Xolamzi Sam Foundation, encouraged me to finally document these experiences so they could educate, inspire and challenge society to act,” he said.

In Between Prayers and Protest, Sam explores the realities of GBV, justice, faith and resilience through cases he has personally worked on, examining the trauma experienced by survivors and what he describes as repeated failures within the justice system.

“Some of the most difficult stories involve women and children who endured severe abuse, only to find themselves failed by the very institutions meant to protect them.

“The book also tells my own story of being victimised through the courts while standing up for justice.

“Every case is real, and every chapter is a reminder that behind every statistic is a human life forever changed,” Sam said.

He is the first deputy president of the National Men’s Forum.

He said writing the books became part of his own healing process.

“For many years, I carried these stories in silence.

“Putting them on paper became part of my own healing journey while giving a voice to people whose stories deserve to be heard.”

Sam said he hoped the books would encourage authorities to revisit some of the cases highlighted and reflect on how justice could better serve victims.

“More broadly, I want it to raise awareness, promote accountability, and inspire communities to stand against gender-based violence and injustice.”

Though the manuscripts took about two months to complete, Sam said they represented years of work.

“This is really my life’s work. I have carried these experiences with me for many years through my ministry, activism and community work.

“My family, through the Xolamzi Sam Foundation, encouraged me to finally write and share these stories because the work often took me away from them.”

The books were published in May 2026 by Gauteng-based Msongansimbi Publishing (Pty) Ltd.

Sam said plans for the official launch were being finalised while discussions were under way with bookstores to secure shelf space.

He described revisiting the events in the books as the greatest challenge during the writing process.

“These are real stories involving real people, and reliving those experiences was painful.

“One of the most personal chapters recounts my own experience of being victimised through the court system, making the writing process deeply emotional.”

Sam said he was honoured to be launching two books simultaneously and had already begun planning a sequel to Daddy If You Can Hear Me, titled Daddy Can You Hear Me Too.

As part of the launch, the Xolamzi Sam Foundation will invite men and boys to write letters to fathers they never knew or who died while they were still young.

The initiative will form part of the foundation’s Project Ink literacy programme, which aims to promote reading in communities.

The collection will be edited and published by Msongansimbi Publishing, with proceeds supporting centres of learning, particularly those serving children with learning challenges.

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