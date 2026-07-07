Alleged activities of Tony Leon’s company ‘smack of state capture’, says Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has likened the reports that Tony Leon’s PR Company, Resolve Communications, attempted to use political connections to influence government decisions to the kind of conduct exposed during state capture, saying “the truth needs to come out”.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Qamata Great Place near Cofimvaba on Monday, Ramaphosa reacted to a growing list of political figures who have alleged that the company sought to use its political influence to secure access to government institutions and decision-makers.

“That really smacks of the type of state capture that has been talked about,” Ramaphosa said.

“The very people who have been campaigning against state capture are now themselves deeply immersed in influencing where contracts should go in a very active way.

“So I think the truth needs to come out when it comes to this.”

His remarks come after former party leader John Steenhuisen said Leon’s company pressured DA ministers in the government of national unity to meet its clients.

They also come after the Sunday Times reported on an affidavit deposed by a former senior manager in the City of Tshwane to the public protector last week following an official complaint filed by ActionSA.

It alleges that a year into the DA taking control of the Tshwane metro in 2016, former party leader Leon set up a meeting with the then mayor, Solly Msimanga, to discuss how his company Resolve Communications could score tenders from the city.

A similar move, according to another former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, was made with former City of Johannesburg DA mayor, Herman Mashaba, but he rejected it.

The company, however, did do work with the City of Cape Town, which is outrightly run by the DA.

Former city mayor Patricia de Lille has also revealed that Leon had lobbied the City of Cape Town on behalf of Uber.

Her claims reportedly add to similar allegations by former agriculture minister Steenhuisen, former environment minister Dion George and ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont.

Speaking to the media, Ramaphosa also praised the work of the Madlanga commission, saying it was beginning to expose deep-rooted problems within the police service.

“You will recall that I was heavily criticised by everyone that I was setting up another commission,” he said.

“I think South Africans have come to see that there is great value in enabling people who are independent, who have got the level of expertise, to deal with matters that are challenging.”

He said the commission’s broad terms of reference would help the government confront corruption within law enforcement.

“That is going to enable us to get rid of the rot that is in the police service,” he said.

“I am very pleased with the work that is being done at the Madlanga commission.

“It may well be that they need a little bit of time, but what is pleasing is that they are able to do real beneficial work as they move forward.”

On immigration, Ramaphosa said only authorised government officials had the power to demand identification documents from people suspected of being in the country illegally.

“Basic human rights of both South Africans and foreign nationals should be respected,” he said.

“Nobody should be targeted.”

He said the government had established repatriation centres and was working with neighbouring countries and international organisations to facilitate the voluntary return of undocumented migrants.

“We are sensitive to what our people have said,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are addressing issues such as border security, enforcing our laws and labour laws.

“Employers must ensure that they employ documented people.

“All that is an effort of us executing our responsibility as government to manage migration, and we are becoming more successful.”

Earlier, Ramaphosa met behind closed doors with Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima and members of the royal family before addressing traditional leaders from across the Chris Hani district.

He acknowledged concerns raised by Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, who said many traditional leaders lacked adequate resources and were even paying tax on government stipends.

Ramaphosa said the government had a responsibility to better support traditional leaders by providing offices, vehicles and other resources needed to perform their duties.

He also confirmed that the Western Thembuland royal family had again raised its long-running bid for official kingship recognition.

The matter remains before the courts after the Nhlapo commission declined to recognise the kingdom, a decision the royal family is challenging while the government opposes the application.

“I was pleased by the presentation made by the royal family and understand the matter much better than before,” Ramaphosa said.

Addressing ANC volunteers later in the day, Ramaphosa described the Eastern Cape as one of the party’s strongest provinces and urged members to intensify voter registration ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

“The Eastern Cape and Limpopo remain strongholds of the ANC,” he said.

“You are the face of the ANC. Go door to door and tell people about the good work that has been done.”

He said internal court battles involving ANC members in the province had not weakened the organisation.

“The ANC is solid in the Eastern Cape. Our regions and our branches are strong. We are alive,” he said.

“I have been able to interact with branches and regions. The ANC lives in our branches.”

Daily Dispatch