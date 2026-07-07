Another honour for Eastern Cape poet and cultural leader

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Organising committee member, Abongile Mbanga; CEO of the Housing Authority of East London, Lawrence Ramashamole; and the Hon Elizabeth Glenn, chairperson of the US Africa Collaborative Inc help present Zolani Mkiva with his award. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape cultural leader and poet Zolani Mkiva has added another international accolade to his name after receiving the 2026 Reverend Jesse Jackson Civil and Human Rights Award for advancing traditional leadership, cultural diplomacy and rural development.

The award, presented by the US Africa Collaborative (USAC), recognises individuals and organisations whose leadership and commitment to social justice, human rights and community development reflect the values championed by the late Rev Jesse Jackson.

Judges cited Mkiva’s work in turning indigenous heritage into a driver of rural investment, cultural diplomacy and social justice.

The latest honour adds to a career spanning more than three decades, during which Mkiva has received more than 10 national and international awards.

Mkiva, who served as Nelson Mandela’s poet laureate and cultural adviser, said he was humbled by the recognition.

“To be honest, I was taken aback by this selection — 2026 is the year Rev Jesse Jackson transitioned and it is quite touching to be one who is an honouree of an accolade bearing his name, a global icon of his stature.

“I am truly humbled. I dedicate this award to the institution of traditional leadership and people in rural communities of Africa,” he said.

Mkiva also served as an adviser and royal spokesperson to the late AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, who presented Jackson with the King Bravery Award at Nqadu near Willowvale.

As secretary-general of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and director-general of the Institute of African Royalty, Mkiva has long advocated for the integration of indigenous knowledge systems into governance and economic development.

USAC honoured him for promoting the role of traditional leadership in modern society and for advancing the creative and cultural industries as drivers of social cohesion, rural investment and economic empowerment.

The organisation said his work had helped position traditional leadership as a strategic partner in governance, community development and social transformation across the continent.

Among his recent initiatives is pioneering Ancestors Day, formally launched in 2021 to celebrate African heritage, indigenous spirituality and intergenerational wisdom.

He is also the co-founder of the Rural Investment Summit, a platform aimed at connecting traditional leaders, investors, government and development partners to unlock economic opportunities in rural communities.

US Africa Collaborative chair Elizabeth Glenn praised Mkiva’s contribution to human rights and community development.

“Your dedication to social justice and human rights has made a meaningful and lasting contribution, and we are honoured to celebrate your achievements among an international gathering of scholars, practitioners, policymakers, business leaders, students and community changemakers,” Glenn said.

Organising committee member, Abongile Mbanga; CEO of the Housing Authority of East London, Lawrence Ramashamole; and the Hon Elizabeth Glenn, chairperson of the US Africa Collaborative Inc help present Zolani Mkiva with his award. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

Inspired by Jackson’s legacy, the Reverend Jesse Jackson Civil and Human Rights Award recognises individuals, organisations and initiatives that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing human dignity, equity, civil rights and inclusive development.

The award was presented during the USAC PACSE Awards Gala on June 26 at the Pan African City Symposium and Exposition at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha.

The symposium was held under the theme, “Smart Futures: From Smart Villages to Smart Economies,” focusing on sustainable development, inclusive growth and resilient communities across Africa and the African diaspora.

Mkiva, who hails from Bholotwa village near Dutywa, has received numerous international honours during his career.

His accolades include Germany’s Die Woche Award, Uzbekistan’s Sharq Taronalari Award, the Kora Award for Best Traditional Artist in Africa, the Satma Award for Best National Poet, the Satma Lifetime Achievement Award, France’s Angel Film Award, the International Leadership Award from Venezuela, the Hollywood African Prestigious Award in the US, the Order of Ikhamanga from the South African government, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Language and Guarani Culture in Paraguay.

Mkiva and Jackson were both honoured at SA’s National Orders ceremony in April 2013.

Mkiva received the Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to praise poetry, while Jackson was awarded the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo for his solidarity with SA’s anti-apartheid struggle.

Jackson died on February 27 this year.

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