Brave Nahoon dassie inspires children to save environment

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NAHOON LOCAL LITERATURE: Author and zoologist Dominique Shuttleworth and her unique children's book. Picture: SUPPLIED

Popular educational stories that do a deep dive into the bush, forests, waters and skies we live in and under are rare.

Often, they are stiff, distant, or don’t exist at all.

But there are local literary luminaries, such as Sinegugu Zukulu, Kim van Kets, Div de Villiers, Janette Bennett, and today, we can add a young children’s writer, zoologist and conservation consultant, Dominique Shuttleworth.

She has published a unique, hyper-local story embodied in the much-loved and much-dissed humble Nahoon dassie.

Off Track tracked her down and asked her all about the book, The Brave Dassie of Nahoon.

NAHOON LOCAL LITERATURE: Author and zoologist Dominique Shuttleworth and her unique children's book. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

The book is about more than telling a story.

“The Nahoon River estuary is one of East London’s greatest natural treasures,” Shuttleworth said.

“It supports an incredible diversity of wildlife, yet many children grow up without knowing the names of the animals they share it with.

“If this book helps a child recognise a crowned eagle soaring overhead, spot a Knysna turaco in the trees or appreciate a little dassie on the rocks, then it has achieved what I hoped.”

She believes every primary school should have books that celebrate local biodiversity.

“Environmental education starts with curiosity.

“Stories create emotional connections, and those connections inspire children to care for the natural world.

“For more than a decade, I spent countless days exploring the Nahoon River and Nahoon Beach while visiting my family.

“Those walks introduced me to one of the Eastern Cape’s most remarkable estuaries and the incredible wildlife that calls it home.

“Those experiences have inspired my first children’s book.

“The story follows a young rock hyrax, better known as a dassie, that is swept away from its family during a fierce storm.

“Along its journey home, the little dassie encounters many of the animals that inhabit the Nahoon River estuary, each helping it find its way back.

“Young readers are introduced to kelp gulls, white-fronted plovers, spotted grunters, common sand hermit crabs, marbled electric rays, Knysna turacos, Cape bushbuck, crowned eagles, southern rock agama lizards and spotted eagle-owls.

“Hidden throughout the illustrations are the eggs, caterpillars, pupae and moths of the cabbage tree emperor moth, encouraging children to search for each stage of its fascinating life cycle as they read.

“I wanted children to learn the actual names of our local wildlife instead of simply calling them ‘birds’ or ‘fish’.

“Once children know the names of animals, they begin to recognise them, become curious about them and ultimately care about protecting them.”

The story was inspired by real events.

“One night after a terrible storm, several young dassies were washed down the Nahoon River onto the beach.

“That image stayed with me and became the inspiration for the book.

“I deliberately chose a dassie as the story’s hero because they are often regarded as garden pests and overlooked, despite being an important part of South Africa’s natural heritage.

“I wanted children to see them differently.

HYPER-FOCUS: The common Nahoon dassie is a superhero under the artist's pen of Gerda Smit. SUPPLIED (supplied)

“Every species has an important role to play in the environment, and I hope this story helps children develop empathy and appreciation for an animal that is often misunderstood.”

The characters were also inspired by family memories.

“Our now-late dogs, Duck and Goose, were familiar faces along the Nahoon River.

“Goose would happily sit for hours watching the dassies on Princess Alice Drive living in the roadside stormwater drains, and the pair became some of the obstacles the little dassie in my book encounters on its journey home.”

Though the story is an adventure for children aged three to eight, it also introduces important conservation messages.

“The book concludes with two educational pages that explain why the Nahoon River estuary is important and how it supports birds, fish, crabs, dassies and other wildlife.

“Young readers learn that clean water, healthy riverbanks and native trees are essential for protecting both the estuary and the ocean.

“The final page encourages children to become young conservation champions by disposing of litter responsibly, respecting plants and wildlife, and caring for the natural environment.

“I wanted children to understand that even small actions can make a real difference in protecting places like the Nahoon Estuary.

“As a zoologist who runs Pristine Conservation Consulting, I support conservation organisations and nonprofit organisations with project management, fundraising and research on wildlife trade and biodiversity conservation.

“I have also established Pristine Conservation Publishers to bring conservation stories to life.

“It has been a huge learning curve because I decided to self-publish.

“I commissioned a South African illustrator and designer and worked with local printers, so the entire book has been written, illustrated and printed in South Africa.”

The watercolour illustrations were created by Cape Town artist Gerda Smit.

Recognising the importance of making conservation education accessible, Afrikaans and isiXhosa editions are due for release in late July, helping the book reach a wider audience of children and families across the Eastern Cape.

Shuttleworth is already working on the next adventure, which will see the brave little dassie travel into the Transkei, introducing young readers to even more of SA’s unique wildlife and landscapes.

The Brave Dassie of Nahoon is available to order directly through its Facebook (facebook.com/bravedassiebook) and Instagram pages (@bravedassiebook).

A dedicated website will launch later in July, allowing readers to purchase books online.

The book is also stocked at Beach Break Café in Nahoon Beach, and the English edition is available worldwide on Amazon.

Afrikaans and isiXhosa editions are expected to be released in August.

Schools, libraries, bookshops and other retailers interested in stocking the book or placing bulk orders are encouraged to contact Shuttleworth at info@pristineconservation.co.za.

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