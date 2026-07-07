‘Cat’ Matlala to testify at Madlanga commission next week

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Consulting with his lawyers: Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala appeared before the Johannesburg high court alongside four co-accused, May 7. File picture:

Controversial tender tycoon Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is set to testify before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on July 15.

Matlala, a crucial witness for the commission and implicated person in tender fraud, was scheduled to testify at the commission on Tuesday, but his testimony was postponed.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello said the commission was in communication with Matlala’s legal representative, advocate Annelene van den Heever, to file Matlala’s statement answering questions posed to him on Wednesday.

The application for the postponement of Matlala’s testimony to July 15 was granted.

Matlala’s appearance at the commission takes place a year after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a media briefing on July 6, which led to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s establishing the commission investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement.

Mkhwanazi accused Matlala of being part of a criminal web that influenced senior police officials and bankrolled the upper echelons of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The suspended deputy commissioner responsible for detectives, Shadrack Sibiya, has been heavily linked to Matlala, and so has former poice minister Bheki Cele, to whom Matlala claims he gave money — a claim Cele has denied.

Business Day