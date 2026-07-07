Madlanga commission witness asks to testify in private, fears for safety

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A new witness expected to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry this week under the pseudonym Witness M is asking to tender his evidence behind closed doors.

The witness, who was subpoenaed to appear before the commission, is expected to give evidence about events relating to a drug bust.

Witness M is requesting permission from the commission to testify in camera and not to have it televised or be heard in public.

The witness said the request stems from the fact that he would be providing evidence that is of a sensitive nature that could jeopardise his safety and that of his family, and could have an adverse effect on the reputation of his business.

Part of the evidence the witness is directed to present at the commission relates to a shipment of drugs that was discovered, his surveillance and monitoring of the shipment, and his involvement and interest in following up on the shipment.

The evidence will also include Witness M’s relationship with law enforcement officers, his relationship with the owner or person interested in the shipment and his role and general involvement in the drug bust, in particular his presence at the crime scene.

The witness argued the information contained in his witness statement is highly sensitive as it involves heads of state, drug syndicates and crime families, terrorist organisations, politically linked individuals and law enforcement officers.

Witness M believes if his evidence is made public, he will be placed at serious personal risk.

“I believe this could increase the chance of harm being done to me and/or my family, including the possibility that we could be killed,” he told the commission.

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