OFF TRACK | City working on coastal bush dweller crisis, but residents sceptical

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MAYHEM: Sewers bubble and flow, trash is spreading out, elderly indigenous trees are chopped for firewood at Bonza Bay picnic and beach sites. Picture: SUPPLIED

The escalating coastal bush dweller crisis has been acknowledged by the Buffalo City Metro, which says it is actively repairing vandalism to amenities caused by vagrants.

But residents say the environmental devastation continues with little to no official intervention.

Taps are broken, toilets do not work, fine old indigenous trees are being broken or chopped down for firewood, and the coastal forest and bush is being used as a toilet.

Beacon Bay Ratepayers’ Association chair Scott Roebert, leading supporter of Tidy Towns Buffalo City in efforts to keep Bonza Bay beach amenities clean and repaired, said: “The ablution facilities in the picnic area and parking lot are still out of order and have been for so long now that I can’t remember when they were first reported.”

COMMUNITY STEPS IN: Tidy Towns Buffalo City cleans up along Nahoon estuary and beaches when the metro does not get there. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

City spokesperson Luzuko Buko said the metro noted and recognised the concerns of residents residing near Nahoon and Bonza Bay beaches and those who used the beach facilities.

He said the city “runs a consistent maintenance programme but faces a challenge of vandalism which we are now addressing through a comprehensive asset security programme which is linked to our recently completed risk assessment”.

Buko said the main reason for the state of certain amenities was not a prolonged lack of maintenance but the direct result of ongoing infrastructure vandalism.

“Bush dwellers have been actively cutting our water pipes.

“In response to this continuous destruction, the municipality was forced to temporarily cut off the water supply to the specific ablution blocks that are being targeted and vandalised.

“Water was being discharged and we have since temporarily suspended the water supplies to these while we implement our security measures for these amenities.”

However, Roebert said repairs were not happening at Bonza Bay.

He said it was extremely degrading that people who entered beach and picnic spots over weekends to enjoy time with their families had “to use the bush to do their business”.

“The management of the area should be ashamed.

“We have a massive sewage leak that started a week ago and should have cones blocking it off from visitors but nothing has been done.

“The leak has just been ignored.

“This has been reported multiple times.

“For the rates we pay, we deserve functioning amenities that are clean and safe for patrons to use.

“Management of these areas should do weekly and monthly checks to ensure that things are operational and that their teams are in fact carrying out their responsibilities.

“The fact that this is not being done and they are still earning their salaries is criminal.”

Tidy Towns Buffalo City chair Dean Knox said trash was building up along Nahoon Beach and up the estuary to Playwater and Kob Corner.

“Our Tidy Towns volunteers made a small start last week,” he said.

Knox, who also teaches and runs Jonginenge Eco Adventures on Nahoon Beach and along the coast, said that weeks ago forest vagrants broke a pipe and dug up old copper pipes, causing three leaks near the EL Lifesaving Club, the metro’s Nahoon Caravan Park and at Beachbreak Cafe.

MAYHEM: Sewers bubble and flow, trash is spreading out, elderly indigenous trees are chopped for firewood at Bonza Bay picnic and beach sites. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

A private plumber had put a stop end on the pipes a month ago.

“It was vandalised again almost immediately and was reported to BCM but it kept leaking for over a month.”

Last week, the metro’s plumber was at Nahoon tending to the leaks, Knox said.

The problem with vagrancy threatening public security is evidenced when the owner of a local beach cafe popular for its breakfasts under the trees opens her business in the dark and has a private security guard parked in the road keeping her and staff safe.

On Saturday night, at 10.30pm, after the Granny Grommet Festival party at the EL Surf Lifesavers Club, a man with a stick appeared from the bush, followed this reporter to the car parked in a darkened part of the street and wanted to be paid for “guarding”.

During the festival, bush dwellers in scuffed clothes and sacks over their shoulders walked the beach, cutting bleak and ominous figures.

On Friday, Off Track saw how three BCM beach cleaners only left the room they were sitting in at the club when a bakkie came to fetch them soon after 1pm.

Despite these “criminal setbacks”, Buko said the metro was actively working to improve and secure these spaces.

At Nahoon Reef and Nahoon Beach they were implementing“critical infrastructure improvements.

“The upgrade would see all taps and water outlets, including showers and sinks, being diverted to the stormwater system and disconnected from the sewer network.

“This intervention is necessary because the existing conservancy tanks are unable to accommodate the high volume of waste water generated during peak visitor periods.”

At Bonza Bay Beach, the city had “attended to the spillage at the Bonza Bay picnic site and we are monitoring the situation for any disruption”.

However, the municipality asked residents to assist by immediately reporting any acts of vandalism or suspicious behaviour.

“This is so crucial as the destruction of these assets directly impacts the entire community.

“We are committed to preserving our coastline’s infrastructure and amenities.

“We have a solid infrastructure development plan that we are implementing and will continue to roll out refurbishments across all beaches during the 2026/2027 financial year.”

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