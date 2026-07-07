Retired official still has passion for helping rural pupils shine

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Zacchono Foundation programme manager Mbedesho Mqhathu (left), who is a former mathematics teacher, and CEO Mthunywa Ngonzo (right) with pupils from Arthur Mfebe Agricultural School in Cofimvaba. Picture:SUPPLIED

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More than a decade after retiring as Eastern Cape education superintendent-general, Mthunywa Ngonzo is still serving the province, leading an initiative to improve mathematics, science and accounting in more than 127 rural schools.

Ngonzo heads the Zacchono Foundation, established in 2021 to improve performance in mathematics, accounting and natural sciences while preparing pupils for careers in engineering, medicine and chartered accountancy.

Though he retired in 2014, Ngonzo said his passion for education had not diminished.

He is joined by former mathematics teacher Mbedesho Mqhathu as programme manager, Silulami Rayiti as technical services director and Nela Jadezweni as office administrator.

The foundation’s flagship Songenelela School Project focuses on improving mathematics, life sciences, physical sciences and accounting from grade 7 to grade 12, with particular emphasis on pupils from rural communities.

Ngonzo said the programme was designed to address long-standing weaknesses in the education system while opening pathways into scarce-skills professions.

“Our mission is to ensure inclusivity and equity by ensuring that all pupils, particularly the most vulnerable, have access to the programme,” he said.

“We take cognisance of the unique needs of each school by designing flexible curriculum plans.

“Time management is very crucial, so we ensure it is strictly managed at school level to maximise teaching time and minimise unnecessary disruptions.”

Ngonzo said the programme was born out of concern that too much attention was being given to grade 12 pupils while pupils in grades 7, 8 and 9 were being neglected.

He said strengthening pupils’ understanding of mathematics, science and economic management sciences in the lower grades would improve matric performance and increase the number of pupils entering professions such as engineering, medicine and chartered accountancy.

The project initially started in 36 schools in the Chris Hani East district, covering areas including Ngcobo, Cofimvaba, Tsomo and parts of Cacadu.

It has since expanded to schools in the OR Tambo Inland and Coastal districts, Alfred Nzo East and West, and Chris Hani West, bringing the total number of participating schools to more than 127.

Ngonzo said the programme was built on four pillars — pupil support, teacher development, career orientation and school leadership support.

“The learner support pillar focuses on mathematics, natural sciences and accounting.

“We also train educators on how best to teach these subjects, while career orientation prepares learners for engineering, medicine and chartered accountancy.”

He said pupils from grades 7 to 9 were exposed to workplaces through job-shadowing opportunities.

“If your dream is to become a health professional, we place you in a hospital so you can see what happens there.

“Once you get to grade 10, we continue supporting you until grade 12 to ensure you are ready for university.”

Among the programme’s first participants were 45 grade 12 pupils from nine schools in Chris Hani East, who remain part of the initiative.

Ngonzo said the foundation recruited subject specialists to mentor pupils, support teachers and develop learning material.

He said the organisation had identified major challenges across many Eastern Cape schools, including the absence of mathematics as a subject, shortages of qualified mathematics teachers, inadequate resources and the closure of science streams.

Despite the programme’s growth, funding remained one of its biggest challenges.

According to the foundation’s concept document‚ poor education and skills mismatches were among major contributing factors to SA’s youth unemployment rate.

“It is argued that among the causes of youth unemployment are the legacy of apartheid, poor education and training, and labour demand-supply mismatches,” Ngonzo said.

“Our goal is to produce pupils who are ready to enrol in medicine, engineering and accountancy.”

Daily Dispatch