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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Tuesday

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear more witness testimony on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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