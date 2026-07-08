Chintsa poet’s debut book sparks publishing company for aspiring writers

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After years of struggling to navigate the publishing industry as an independent writer, Sikelela Malawu decided to stop waiting for opportunities and create them himself. SUPPLIED

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After years of struggling to navigate the publishing industry as an independent writer, Sikelela Malawu decided to stop waiting for opportunities and create them himself.

The Chintsa East author has launched his debut poetry collection under his own publishing company, Ubunzima Bomqhele Publishers, which he hopes will also become a platform for aspiring writers who face the same barriers he encountered.

The company, established this year, takes its name from the isiXhosa phrase meaning “the weight of a crown” — a fitting title for both the business and Malawu’s first book, a collection of 30 poems drawn from his own life experiences.

Malawu is also the founder of Ulwimi Lwenkobe Development NPO and Local Runner Express, and says storytelling and community development have long been central to his ambitions.

After struggling to get his writing published independently, he decided to establish his own publishing house.

After years of struggling to navigate the publishing industry as an independent writer, Sikelela Malawu decided to stop waiting for opportunities and create them himself. SUPPLIED (supplied)

“I wanted to create a platform not only for myself but also for other up-and-coming writers who may not easily access publishing opportunities.

“I registered Ubunzima Bomqhele Publishers in 2026.

“Some of the challenges I faced included financial constraints, lack of initial industry knowledge and navigating the registration process, but I remained committed.

“The company will focus on publishing books, developing writers and creating meaningful African literature,” he said.

The collection took three years to complete and reflects different stages of his life, touching on growing up, assuming leadership responsibilities at a young age, coping with loss, facing disappointment and learning to persevere.

“It took three years to put the book together, writing it through different stages of my life and experiences.

“Some of the most difficult moments I touch on include personal struggles, losing two people who were close to my heart, disappointment, emotional battles and the weight of responsibility at a young age.

“Writing this book was very personal and healing for me.

“It allowed me to express emotions I had carried for a long time and turn my pain into something meaningful.

“It gave me a voice and a sense of purpose.”

Malawu hopes the poems will resonate with young people facing their own struggles.

“I hope to inspire young people who feel overwhelmed by life’s challenges.

“I want readers to understand that struggle is part of growth and that they can still rise above their circumstances.

“Some of the challenges I faced while writing included emotional difficulty in revisiting painful experiences, as well as maintaining consistency and discipline throughout the writing process.”

He said establishing the publishing company required a modest investment to cover registration, branding and the basic operational costs needed to get the business off the ground.

“Despite financial challenges, I remained committed to building a platform that supports both my work and other aspiring writers.”

The official launch of the book is scheduled for September 5 at the Cambridge Town Hall.

Beyond the launch, Malawu plans to expand distribution through online platforms and bookstores to make the collection more widely available.

“My journey has been shaped by resilience, responsibility and a strong desire to create opportunities not only for myself but for others.

“This book represents more than just poetry — it is a reflection of real-life experiences and a message of hope.

“It also marks the beginning of my journey not only as an author but as a publisher committed to uplifting local voices,” he said.

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