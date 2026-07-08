No bullying in deaths of six KZN healthworkers, but conditions are appalling

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Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena says many healthcare professionals, particularly intern doctors, experience “significant pressure to avoid taking sick leave". File picture:

The health ombud has found no evidence linking the deaths of six healthcare professionals at KwaZulu-Natal public hospitals directly to workplace bullying, victimisation or poor working conditions, though a joint investigation identified widespread systemic failures across the provincial health system.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena said the investigation, conducted jointly with the Public Service Commission, found “no evidence linking the deaths directly to workplace bullying, victimisation or adverse working conditions in the hospitals under investigation”.

However, he said the investigation “identified significant systemic challenges affecting healthcare professionals across all the aforementioned health establishments”.

The investigation was launched after complaints by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and the former chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, following widespread public concern and media reports about a series of deaths involving doctors and other healthcare professionals in KwaZulu-Natal public hospitals.

It examined the circumstances surrounding the deaths of six healthcare professionals at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, Addington Hospital, Port Shepstone Hospital, Ngwelezana Hospital, Benedictine Hospital and Vryheid Hospital, while also assessing whether systemic challenges, working conditions or workplace factors contributed to the deaths.

Mokoena told the briefing that the investigation confirmed intern doctor Dr Alulutho Mazwi “did not die while on duty, as widely reported”. He said the investigation found Mazwi had uncontrolled diabetes and became critically ill at the doctors’ residence before being rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

It also found that social media claims that he had been instructed to report for duty despite being ill had been fabricated.

He said the investigation found Dr Tumelo Kgaladi died at his residence and that though there was circumstantial evidence suggesting carbon monoxide poisoning, investigators “could not establish a causal link between his death and his working conditions”. The exact cause of death remains the subject of a South African Police Service (SAPS) forensic inquiry and inquest.

According to the findings, radiographer Mvelo Cele died from cardiac arrest while on duty at Port Shepstone Hospital, while Dr Siyabonga Zulu died in a motor vehicle accident while off duty. The investigation also found no evidence linking the deaths of Dr SI Ngidi or Dr Francis Idika to workplace conditions or bullying.

Despite finding no direct causal link between the deaths and workplace conditions, Mokoena said the investigation uncovered “serious systemic concerns across several health establishments”.

“These include persistent staffing shortages, frozen vacant posts, rising workloads, shortages of medical equipment and supplies, inadequate employee wellness support services, infrastructure challenges, and security concerns affecting healthcare workers,” he said.

He added many healthcare professionals, particularly intern doctors, experience “significant pressure to avoid taking sick leave due to concerns about extending training rotations and increasing other colleagues’ workloads”.

The investigation also found that budget constraints in the KwaZulu-Natal department of health contributed to staff shortages and resource limitations, affecting staff morale and service delivery.

Mokoena said the investigation recommended strengthening employee wellness programmes, improving staff support systems, addressing security concerns, enhancing oversight and accountability and ensuring compliance with prescribed health norms and standards.

“The report’s findings and recommendations will be referred to the Office of Health Standards Compliance for monitoring and implementation as per statutes,” he said, adding that the ombud will continue working with the regulator to ensure the recommendations result in “meaningful improvements in healthcare worker well-being, patient safety and the quality of care”.

Business Day