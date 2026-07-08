News

Second suspect arrested for councillor Sicelo Mleve’s murder

Man nabbed after 20-year-old arrested on Thursday

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

A second suspect has been arrested and will appear in New Brighton magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ward councillor Sicelo Mleve. (Supplied)

A second suspect has been arrested and will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court today in connection with the murder of ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said a 21-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday and will make his first appearance at New Brighton’s court 55 on Wednesday.

The arrest follows the initial arrest of 20-year-old man on Thursday by members of the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit in KwaZakhele.

Mleve was murdered at his office in Zwide, Gqeberha, on the evening of June 20 at about 6.50pm.

The pair face charges of murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms. Gantana said additional charges may be added.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Why millions have withdrawn from formal politics

3

Africa faces defining AI crossroads

4

The nurse-turned-farmer who now takes care of nature

5

KASI KONVERSATIONS | Let’s look at the root beneath the fruit

Related Articles