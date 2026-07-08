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WATCH LIVE | Health ombud briefs media on KZN healthcare worker deaths

Officials address safety concerns for frontline medical staff

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena will brief the media today on the findings of a joint investigation into a series of deaths involving healthcare professionals at public health establishments in KwaZulu-Natal.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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