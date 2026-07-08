Youth forum founder driving agriculture, education, social change in Gubevu

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Through the Gubevu Youth Forum, Yethu Dorana has helped drive agricultural projects, improve school infrastructure and establish a men’s movement tackling gender-based violence, substance abuse and other social challenges. Picture: Sino Majangaza

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When Yethu Dorana returned home to Gubevu, near Qonce, in 2013, he expected to find a community where young people were helping shape its future.

Instead, he found community meetings dominated by older residents, with few young voices being heard.

Rather than complain, Dorana set about changing that.

Today, through the Gubevu Youth Forum, he has helped drive agricultural projects, improve school infrastructure and establish a men’s movement tackling gender-based violence, substance abuse and other social challenges.

“I decided to come back home when things were not working out for me, and when I joined the community meetings, it became clear that the youngsters were not involved,” Dorana said.

“I noticed that even those that attend don’t contribute but agree to everything that is said, even when they don’t make sense.”

Determined to give young people a voice and a sense of purpose, he established the youth forum, which now relies on 12 volunteers who help coordinate projects and engage government departments and potential sponsors.

“Every member needs to play a role in making sure that the goals set are met.

“For example, we have someone who liaises with a particular department.

“That way it is easier to get updates on what the school needs and how we can come together to help.”

Among the organisation’s initiatives are agricultural projects aimed at creating opportunities for young people, road maintenance programmes supported by local sponsors and campaigns to improve school infrastructure.

As chairperson of the AMS Sityana Senior Secondary School governing body, Dorana has also overseen improvements to the school, including fencing the premises to create a safer environment for pupils.

More recently, he established the Men’s Movement, creating a space where men can discuss issues affecting their lives and communities.

“During our meetings, we talk about the role men need to play in society, especially with gender-based violence and substance abuse, as well as child abuse where men are often the perpetrators.

“We aim to restore the dignity of men in order to move forward as the community.”

Though the forum has no permanent sponsors, Dorana said it regularly received support from local business people, many of whom grew up in Gubevu and wanted to give back.

Zola Ngweventsha, who nominated Dorana for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said his commitment to youth development, education and community upliftment had transformed lives across Gubevu and surrounding villages.

“His leadership includes founding the Gubevu Youth Development Forum, serving as School Governing Body chairperson at Sityana Senior Secondary School, holding leadership positions within Sanco [SA National Civic Organisation] and currently serving as a headman under the Amahlathi Traditional Council,” he said.

Ngweventsha said Dorana had also championed the Gubevu Youth in Agriculture Cooperative, advocated for improved school infrastructure and land rights, helped establish the Stars of Tomorrow Book Club and led initiatives promoting mentorship, gender-based violence prevention and substance abuse awareness.

“His lifelong commitment to service and community development makes him a deserving candidate for this recognition.”

Sibulele Gede, 34, joined the Youth Forum in 2013 and credits Dorana with inspiring his own passion for agriculture and community leadership.

“I am from Nompumelo village, but I was never denied the opportunity to be a part of the agricultural initiative,” Gede said.

“Through the project, I did not only acquire farming abilities but also leadership skills, which gave me the ability to initiate the same thing in my village.”

He said Dorana’s willingness to listen and include people from different communities had helped create opportunities beyond Gubevu.

“He has worked on many projects that are inclusive to people from different communities, and that makes him a hero in our eyes.

“I hope he gets any kind of support that will make life easier for him to reach other people in need, because he genuinely has the people’s interest at heart.”

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