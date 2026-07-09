AT THE BEACH | Last wave for selfless surfing pastor Andy Pitt

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In the southeast corner of my home there is a hollow brick behind the plaster finish.

It is the cornerstone of my house, the first brick that was laid at the start of the build.

Inside that brick are prayers, hopes, dreams, aspirations, promises, a small Bible, and a scripture from my longtime friend and pastor.

He selected Jeremiah 29:11 for me: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

Surfing pastor Andy Pitt stood with me and we prayed together about 30 years ago about this home that I still live in today.

That brick is still in the wall. Andy passed away this last week in Australia, gone too young, and I am sad about his untimely demise.

My good friend Chris van Vuuren remembers Andy well.

Chris has been friends with Andy since he was about 8 or 10 years old.

“I first met Andy back in about 1978 or 79,” Chris said.

“Andy has always been the most selfless person that I have ever known, he never spoke about himself, he was never opinionated.

“He could listen to you for hours and he had that gentle smile and spirit that could comfort one without words being needed.

“Andy always put others before himself, for as long as I knew him, he never put his own needs or time first.

“Andy was the worst oke to hang out with, because you knew that if he bumps into someone, it would be a long wait, and he would so easily get sucked into a conversation, where he would not say much but be the ear that someone needed.

“He would stop his whole world for a stranger and more than that for someone he knew.

“Andy was always up for an adventure, whether it was surfing Naidoos Point, Fullers Bay, a trip to J-Bay or just hacking it out on some random beach break for some grommets, he was always keen.

“Andy got no accolades for surfing or being a top surfer, but he was the bravest man in the lineup, and going over the falls (wipeout) was just a part of a good day out in the ocean.

“In the early days before Son Surf (Christian Surfers — now a fully fledged international organisation), I remember Andy sharing his vision for Son Surf/Christian Surfers in the mid ’90s.

“Andy had a flat in Berea in those days, converted from a single garage. Those days he was still working in cargo at the airport.

“He drove an old Bantam bakkie that ran on three cylinders, and the fuel gauge was permanently in the red.

“That bakkie had more faith than both of us put together.

“Andy got a couple of us, Brad Cuff, myself, Anton Nell and one or two others together and we would meet in his flat once a week, praying over the whole Son Surf vision.

“Andy had a heart for the surfers and it grew into the Son Surf association and the very popular Gonubie Son Surf Contest in its day.

“I remember Andy as a humble servant of Christ, a true disciple and a friend closer than a brother.

“He is a great example of what this world we live in needs today,” Chris said.

Andy spent a good part of his young adult years at the Gonubie Baptist church, then moved to Somerset West running Breach Ministries, a bridge or facilitation from the beach to the church.

He was part of the leadership of Christian Surfers South Africa and Christian Surfers International, and after a time, he moved to Australia.

Remaining in full-time ministry, he was dedicated to reaching his local coastline and the seashore of the world for Christ.

A more honest, genuine and meaningful friend you will struggle to find.

Andy is survived by his wife, Debbie, and their two daughters.

In Christian parlance, “Well done you good and faithful servant”.

In surfing jargon “Aloha Andy Pitt, we miss you.”

A local surfers paddle out for Andy Pitt will be advertised in the near future.

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