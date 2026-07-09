Boy, 14, allegedly rapes and impregnates relative, aged 13

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 14-year-old relative living in the same household. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Limpopo police are investigating the rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Waterval policing area, Vhembe district, after it was discovered the victim was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 14-year-old relative living in the same household.

Police confirmed the case has been transferred to the Makhado family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.

According to police, the matter came to light after the child’s grandmother, with whom she had been staying in Nwaxinyamani village, contacted the child’s mother in March and asked her to fetch her daughter, citing behavioural concerns.

The mother collected the child and took her home.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the mother later became concerned her daughter might be pregnant and took her for a medical examination on May 7.

The examination confirmed the child was pregnant.

“When questioned, the child told her mother a relative who resided [with her] had impregnated her,” he said.

The child alleged the abuse began in February when the relative undressed her while she slept.

“She said she tried to resist but was overpowered and he warned her not to make a noise. She said the assaults continued, all taking place at night,” Ledwaba said.

He said the alleged offender, who is also a minor, will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Child Justice Act.

TimesLIVE