Julius Mkhwanazi and Imogen Mashazi among Ekurhuleni officials arrested

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A former Ekurhuleni municipal manager and the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief are among the four suspects arrested overnight for fraud and corruption.

On Thursday morning Sowetan learnt Ekurhuleni’s suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka, head of legal advocate Kemi Behari, suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi are the four suspects arrested by the Madlanga commission’s recommendations task team.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were arrested during a takedown operation conducted in Johannesburg.

“Those arrested include current and former employees of the the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. The suspects are expected to appear before the Germiston magistrate’s court this morning,” said Mathe.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has heard from several witnesses that Mkhwanazi was allegedly protected by his co-accused.

Behari allegedly advised Mashazi that the internal case against Mkhwanazi was “not good”. According to Mashazi, Behari told her an Independent Police Investigative Directorate report was “vague” and as a result the city ignored disciplinary actions against Mkhwanazi.

Gxasheka is primarily accused of failing to enforce disciplinary actions against Mkhwanazi.

Other Ekurhuleni employees told the commission after they allegedly protected Mkhwanazi, Gxasheka and Behari each received R600,000 salary increases.