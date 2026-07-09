March and March member in court as movement vows to close more shops

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A group of marchers demonstrating outside the Mdantsane magristrates' court after a man linked to the March and March movement is expected to appear in the Mdantsane magistrate's court after he was arrested by the police for apparently forcefully closing foreign national shops. Picture: Ziyanda Zweni

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While the bail hearing of a March and March movement member was postponed to next week, his aggrieved peers have vowed to intensify their quest to have shops owned by foreign nationals closed.

Tempers flared in Mdantsane NU1 on Wednesday as at least four shops were forcefully closed by the movement.

A 68-year-old man, who has been renting his garage to a foreign national to use as a spaza shop for 18 years, was given an ultimatum to chase him away or rent the spaza to a South African citizen.

This preceded the brief appearance of Siyabonga Mxhiya in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court where he faces a charge of intimidation.

According to the charge sheet, Mxhiya acted unlawfully and with intent to compel or induce Joseph Takura to close down his salon at Yellow Zone at Highway in NU2 by “assaulting, injuring or causing damage to him or threatening to kill, assault, injure or cause damage to him”.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that Mxhiya was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of intimidation.

Gantana said his arrest prompted a peaceful gathering of about 12 March and March members at the Mdantsane police station.

“Senior police management together with members of the crime prevention unit and public order policing unit engaged with group leaders and resolved that the legal process would be allowed to run its course.

“The group dispersed peacefully thereafter,” Gantana said.

Mxhiya’s bail bid was postponed to July 16.

Members of the organisation and his family sat in the court gallery during his brief appearance.

“The court was further informed that the accused has a pending case of the same offence which was [allegedly] committed in May 2026, and for which he was already out on bail at the time of his latest arrest on July 7,” Gantana said.

“The SAPS reiterates its commitment to the rule of law and the independence of the criminal justice system.

“No individual is above the law, and all cases are investigated and processed without fear or favour.”

Speaking outside court, Mxhiya’s wife and mother of their two children, Zimasa, said she felt scared at home without her husband.

“My children thought I would come home with their father.

“We are scared because Joseph [allegedly] said that he knows where Siya stays.

“We feel threatened, even more so that he remains in custody,” she said.

March member Nandi Nkohla said Mxhiya’s arrest came after they closed shops owned by foreign nationals at Highway.

Nkohla said when they arrived at Natasha Salon, a client’s hair was being relaxing.

“They [hairdresser Natasha and Joseph] went to the police station and came back with police and we explain that we wanted the salon to close.

“No-one was beaten or intimidated.

“The police left and said we must continue with a peaceful demonstration.

“He was arrested by the same police officer who [allegedly] seems to be targeting him. We are not scared to march for them to go,” Nkohla said.

Andile Malgas said: “We are doing what the rest of SA is doing. We don’t know why Siya is being targeted.

“We have written to home affairs to raid these business.

“People would be taken away and then we see them come back. We are willing to even help them go.”

Nkosivile Mabongo said in both cases, Mxhiya was arrested by the same police officer.

“It’s clear foreign nationals are protected with state resources,” Mabongo claimed.

“They tell us they have papers but when officials close their shops, they run away. That is telling on its own.

“If I kill someone, I can easily be traced but if someone who is here illegally commits a crime, how will they be found?”

Eastern Cape March and March co-ordinator Azola Mrano said the Mxhiya case would make them stronger.

Another march is planned for Thursday.

“We must fight for our people. We must put more pressure on the foreigners to go,” she said.

“We are going to march until they leave us alone.”

Gantana said: “The police management commends the community for exercising their concerns peacefully and respecting court processes.”

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