Matatiele municipality’s Lepheana determined to improve services, boost growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matatiele municipality's new municipal manager Mothusi Lepheana plans to keep Matatiele as one of the cleanest towns in the Eastern Cape.Picture: SUPPLIED

Story audio is generated using AI

Experienced local government practitioner Mothusi Lepheana is determined to ensure his hometown, Matatiele, maintains its reputation as one of the cleanest municipal areas in the Eastern Cape while improving service delivery, strengthening governance and creating the conditions for economic growth.

An advocate and former human rights activist, Lepheana took over the reins as Matatiele municipal manager on July 1 after a lengthy recruitment process triggered by the resignation of Lizo Matiwane in 2025.

His appointment followed months of uncertainty during which the municipality controversially appointed Umzimvubu municipality communications manager Nokhanyo Zembe as acting municipal manager.

The decision prompted the DA to write to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams questioning the appointment.

Municipal spokesperson Ndabuko Masumpa defended the move at the time, saying Zembe had 25 years’ experience in local government, including 14 years in senior management.

Mayor Patrick Stuurman also said Zembe’s experience would provide stability during the transition, and she remained in the position until Lepheana’s appointment

Lepheana told the Dispatch this week he intended to build on the progress achieved by the municipality while accelerating improvements across all areas of service delivery.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to return home and serve the people of Matatiele in this capacity.

“At the same time, I fully appreciate the high expectations that come with this responsibility,” he said.

“Throughout my career, I have been guided by the principles of good governance, accountability and the protection of human rights.

“I remain committed to ensuring that residents receive the services they are entitled to, while promoting social cohesion, unity and harmonious coexistence among all communities that call Matatiele home.”

Born in Ha-Nkasela village in Ward 8, Lepheana holds an LLB from the former University of Transkei, now part of iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu.

He previously worked for the South African Human Rights Commission, where he helped establish its Access to Information Unit and later served as the unit’s Free State provincial head.

He entered local government in 2013, serving in senior positions including municipal manager of the Matjhabeng Local Municipality before most recently working as chief director in the Municipal Intervention Unit of the Free State department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Lepheana said revenue collection remained one of the municipality’s biggest challenges, with substantial amounts owed by ratepayers, government departments, farmers and commercial customers.

While debt recovery had improved, he said the municipality’s large indigent register continued to place pressure on municipal finances.

He said housing projects including Pote 40 and Tshitsong 200 had been completed, while additional funding had been secured to repair roads damaged by recent disasters, particularly the municipal gravel road network.

The Matatiele Business Chamber welcomed Lepheana’s appointment, saying it expected his legal background and local knowledge to benefit the municipality.

“As an advocate and a son of Matatiele, Lepheana brings both legal expertise and an intimate understanding of the challenges facing our communities,” chamber president Zolile Mosweu said.

“The business community looks forward to working with an administrator who will prioritise service delivery, good governance and economic growth.

“Matatiele needs an administrator, not a politician.”

DA councillor Wonga Potwana also hailed the appointment and urged Lepheana to investigate allegations involving about R4m that the municipality allegedly paid to debt collection companies in 2025.

The party also wants him to look into a further R4m allegedly spent on furniture and the acquisition of municipal assets without a tender process.

ATM councillor Tshepo Letsie said Lepheana’s experience would strengthen service delivery.

However, EFF councillor Siseko Sikhafungana said the party opposed the appointment, citing a contempt of court finding about 12 years ago against Lepheana arising from a dispute between the Matjhabeng municipality and Eskom over the municipality’s failure to pay its electricity bills.

Sikhafungana also claimed organised labour had been excluded from the appointment panel.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch