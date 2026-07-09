Professor drawn into R2.4m fraud case over ‘inflated’ qualifications

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A fraud case involving a senior Eastern Cape transport official has drawn in a Nelson Mandela University professor

A fraud case involving a senior Eastern Cape transport official has drawn a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) professor into the spotlight, raising serious questions about how qualifications were verified during the hiring process.

Philisile Melane, a deputy director for labour relations in the provincial transport department, was arrested by the Hawks in June on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

Melane did not respond to requests for comment.

Investigators allege he misrepresented his qualifications to secure the position and unlawfully received more than R2.4m in salary and benefits.

It has been learnt that an NMU professor, through a secretary, allegedly confirmed to the department in August 2025 that Melane’s qualifications were “equivalent” to the advanced diploma and postgraduate qualifications required for the job.

This claim forms part of an answering affidavit submitted by provincial treasury deputy director for labour relations, Lindile Nomvete, in the Gqeberha Labour Court.

The affidavit is linked to an ongoing legal challenge by Tabisa Ralawe, an unsuccessful candidate who applied for the same position.

Ralawe filed papers in August 2025 to review and overturn a ruling by the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC), which had previously found in favour of the department after it deviated from standard job requirements to appoint Melane.

A court date for this matter has not yet been set.

The names of the NMU staff allegedly involved are known to The Herald but are being withheld at this stage.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said the university was aware of the matter.

“As aspects thereof form part of ongoing investigative and legal processes, it would be inappropriate for the university to comment at this stage,” she said.

According to the GPSSBC ruling, the department justified Melane’s appointment by arguing that his qualifications were higher than those of Ralawe.

At the time, Melane held a certificate in the Practical Labour Law Programme.

The job, however, required a National Senior Certificate, as well as a National Diploma (NQF 6) or a bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in human resource management or labour relations.

Nomvete’s affidavit states that Ralawe had a one-year labour law certificate worth about 120 credits, while Melane held what the department considered more advanced qualifications, including a Certificate in Labour Law Practice and the Practical Labour Law Programme.

The affidavit further claims that written confirmation from NMU supported the department’s view.

In an email dated August 14 2025, a university secretary allegedly confirmed — after consulting the professor — that the Certificate in Labour Law Practice was equivalent to NQF level 8, and the Practical Labour Law Programme to NQF level 7.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit arrested Melane on June 24.

He appeared in the Qonce magistrate’s court, where he was granted bail of R3,000. He is expected back in court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Melane allegedly “knowingly and unlawfully misrepresented his academic qualifications”, creating the false impression that he met the requirements for the post.

As a result, he secured employment and continued to receive payment over an extended period.

Mhlakuvana said the department suffered financial losses exceeding R2.4m, representing salaries and benefits paid while Melane allegedly occupied the position under false pretences.

He said that, at this stage, the Hawks were not investigating any NMU staff member, but encouraged anyone with further information about Melane’s qualifications to come forward.

“We are following all possible leads to get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melane’s presence at the department’s Gqeberha offices last week — where he addressed staff on workplace ethics — sparked outrage among union members.

Sarah Baartman district National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union chair Ayanda Sithelo said the union had formally raised concerns with management.

She warned that anyone failing to act against Melane could be seen as complicit in the alleged misconduct.

Department insiders also questioned why Melane was still allowed in the workplace while facing serious criminal charges, and confirmed that an internal investigation was under way.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that because the matter was before the courts, he could not go into the merits.

However, he confirmed that internal processes had been initiated and were still ongoing.

“It would be premature to comment on any findings or conclusions,” Binqose said.

“The department remains committed to due process and will allow both the court and internal investigations to run their course.” — The Herald