Using the hurt of the Washie 100-miler to ensure others are not alone

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Mngaliso Kani is using one of South Africa's toughest ultramarathons to honour the memory of his younger brother while giving a voice to people on the autism spectrum who are too often overlooked. Picture: Sino Majangaza

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Hailing from Qonce, Mangaliso Kani uses one of SA’s toughest ultra-marathons to honour the memory of his younger brother while giving a voice to people on the autism spectrum who are too often overlooked.

Inspired by the loss of his 15-year-old brother, who was autistic, Kani has turned his grief into a campaign, using the Washie 100-miler to raise awareness and challenge the stigma and exclusion many autistic people still face.

The ultra-marathon will be run from Cathcart to KuGompo-City, starting on July 31.

The 31-year-old lived through the pain of watching his brother excluded and stigmatised due to lack of knowledge of the spectrum.

“My brother was unfortunately marginalised through all the doors of learning, to the point that I had to homeschool him until his final days,” Kani said.

“It was not just that first-hand experience of autism, but it was the pain and suffering that I encountered that a lot of parents are facing on a daily basis.”

He is inspired by the stories he hears of individuals with autism and how, with the support they receive, they manage to live their lives while making a valuable contribution to society.

Kani does more than just run. He stands outside schools after his long runs, still sweaty, to tell parents that meltdowns are not the same thing as tantrums.

“That challenges me to do better by doing these awareness campaigns, because if we can give them a better chance at life, they can contribute to the betterment of our society.”

Although Kani currently works alone, he plans to get a team of 200 people to make the work easier and to create a wider reach, especially in the Eastern Cape.

He compares the autistic fight to the Washie 100-mile race because both are extremely difficult.

“When the race started 48 years ago, with a group of friends who ran from Port Alfred to KuGompo City overnight, it took place in winter, through the dark, cold and dusty conditions,” he said.

“To me that personifies the experiences of people living with autism.”

He said the day was, unfortunately, celebrated only on April 2, and people went on with their daily lives, while there was still not much knowledge transferred regarding the spectrum.

There is currently a back-a-buddy account that is mostly supported by associates abroad, family and friends.

So far, almost 100 people have benefited from the initiative.

Dukeof Tutoti, who nominated Kani for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said: “Mangaliso wears running shoes and carries the weight of a cause most people would rather not see.

“He is using the race to raise awareness about autism and support The Unseen, a nonprofit organisation that assists autistic individuals and their families.”

Rather than running for personal achievement, he wants to draw attention to the daily challenges faced by autistic people and their carers.

“He calls it running for the unseen because that is exactly the problem he is tackling. Autism is still misunderstood here,” he said.

“Kids get labelled naughty instead of overstimulated.

“Adults lose jobs because employers do not know how to accommodate sensory needs.

“Families suffer in silence, thinking they are alone.”

Tutoti said Kani went beyond fundraising by engaging directly with the community, speaking to taxi drivers, parents and schools to encourage understanding and inclusion.

“He is not asking for pity. He is asking for understanding.

“And he is earning it the hardest way possible — by hurting so others do not have to hurt alone.”

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