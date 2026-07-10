Eight life sentences for Gqeberha birthday party shooter

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A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to eight life terms for a mass murder which occurred during a birthday party in Kwazakhele in January 2023. Picture:

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A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to eight life terms for a mass murder which occurred during a birthday party in Kwazakhele in January 2023.

Mzwandile Mahambehlala was sentenced on Thursday by the Gqeberha high court for the brutal mass shooting that claimed eight lives and injured three others in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha.

The 36-year-old was convicted on June 26 on 11 counts and received a cumulative sentence that includes eight life terms.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said: “On Count 1, unlawful possession of a firearm, he was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

“On Count 2, unlawful possession of ammunition, he received 3 years’ imprisonment.

“On Counts 3 through 10, comprising the eight counts of murder, the court handed down life imprisonment on each count.

“On Count 11, attempted murder, he was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.”

All sentences are to run concurrently.

Gantana said he was acquitted on Counts 12 and 13, both attempted murder charges, after the witnesses in those counts declined to testify.

“The accused was arraigned before Judge Dunywa AJ, with the state leading the prosecution.”

The conviction and sentencing stem from the mass shooting that occurred on January 29, 2023, in Maqanda Street.

“Vusumzi Sishuba was celebrating his birthday with family and friends when his brother, Andile Sishuba, arrived from KuGompo City at about 17:40.

“Within 15 minutes, two armed males approached from the direction of Andile’s house.

“When Andile confronted them to inquire about their business, they drew firearms and opened fire on the gathering.”

A specialised task team comprising members of the Provincial head office serious violent crime investigation unit (PHO SVCI) and the Gqeberha serious violent crime investigation unit (Gqeberha SVCI) was established to investigate the case.

Mahambehlala was arrested on February 2 2023, following a tip-off that led police to a block of flats in Walmer, where he was found hiding.

Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, provincial commissioner of Eastern Cape, said the eight life sentences send a clear message that senseless violence will be met with the full might of the law.

“We hope this outcome brings closure to the grieving families. We thank the SVCI investigation team and the social workers from Ibhayi for their dedication and compassion. The SAPS will not rest until our communities are safe,” he said.

— The Herald