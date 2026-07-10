Free HPV screening at Frere Hospital offers same-day results

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Gynaecologist Dr Nondumiso Ngxola said the campaign was designed to increase awareness of a disease that was largely preventable through vaccination, regular screening and early treatment. Picture: Supplied

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A human papillomavirus (HPV) screening campaign at Frere Hospital is helping to raise awareness of cervical cancer prevention by offering rapid testing, same-day results and immediate treatment for eligible patients.

The initiative, which runs until Friday, July 10, aims to encourage more women to prioritise screening for cervical cancer while educating the public about the role of HPV in causing the disease.

One of the most common viral infections, HPV affects men and women and can also cause other cancers and genital warts.

It is primarily spread through sexual contact and, while most infections clear naturally, persistent infection with certain high-risk strains can lead to cervical cancer if left untreated.

Gynaecologist Dr Nondumiso Ngxola said the campaign was designed to increase awareness of a disease that was largely preventable through vaccination, regular screening and early treatment.

“It was mainly to increase awareness of cervical cancer in general. It’s one cancer that we can prevent and we can cure.

“We are able to pick up pre-cancerous disease through screening, treat it and prevent people from developing cancer.”

Ngxola said many people were unaware that vaccines were available to protect against HPV.

“There is also a vaccination for HPV. Young girls, women and men can get vaccinated so that they do not contract HPV,” she said.

Unlike routine cervical cancer screening at public health facilities, where patients may wait up to two weeks for results, the Frere Hospital campaign uses technology that provides results in about an hour.

Patients who qualify for treatment can receive it on the same day.

Ngxola said Frere Hospital was selected because it had the equipment and expertise needed to provide rapid testing and treatment.

“We chose Frere Hospital because we have the capacity.

“Generally, women can go to their clinics and have a Pap smear, but they usually receive their results after about two weeks.

“At Frere, we have the technology to test and give women their results on the same day,” she said.

The campaign has been made possible through a donation of testing equipment and resources from Movement Health, enabling the hospital to expand access to screening while boosting awareness.

“We accepted the donation because it allows us to test people and provide results on the same day.

“At the same time, we are increasing awareness because our cervical screening numbers are currently very low.

“We have the services in our health facilities, but if we don’t keep talking about something, people forget about it,” Ngxola said.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming.

“We assist about 45 people a day and sometimes we have to pause screening so we can process the tests and ensure everyone receives their results.

“The numbers are growing every day, which is exactly what we wanted. We wanted to remind people to come for screening.

“We can’t continue losing people to cervical cancer.”

She said cervical cancer remained one of SA’s leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women despite being one of the most preventable cancers when detected early.

Though screening services were available at public healthcare facilities throughout the year, Ngxola said delayed follow-up often prevented patients from receiving timely treatment.

“People do not always have the means to return to health facilities for their results and treatment.

“That is why we are saying to people: come to Frere, get tested and, if necessary, receive treatment on the same day.

“We don’t want people who test positive to leave without getting the care they need.”

Ngxola urged eligible patients not to wait until they developed symptoms before seeking screening, emphasising that HPV infections often had no warning signs.

The HPV screening campaign continues at Frere Hospital until July 10, with healthcare workers encouraging eligible patients to make use of the free service while it is available.

Daily Dispatch