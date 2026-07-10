From soccer to soup kitchens, Jan Draghoender lifts the community

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For over 20 years, Komani-born Jan Draghoender has used football to make a difference in the lives of young people. Through his Seven Stars Football Club, he has coached children from the age of nine while also supporting disadvantaged families in the Aloevale community through a weekly soup kitchen, helping both on and off the field. Picture: Supplied

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For more than two decades, Komani-born Jan Draghoender has used soccer to change the lives of young people, giving them purpose on the field while extending a helping hand to families in need off it.

Through Seven Stars Football Club, the 54-year-old has coached children from the age of nine, while running a weekly soup kitchen that feeds more than 100 people in the Aloevale community.

He also raises funds to help destitute families, including those struggling to cover funeral costs.

Draghoender, who works alongside his wife and children, said the initiative had grown into far more than a soccer club.

“We currently have 60 children in the sports programme, while over 100 residents benefit from the soup kitchen,” he said.

“Destitute families also come to us for assistance, especially in cases where they can’t afford funeral costs for their loved ones, and through donations, we are able to help.”

The organisation receives support from Twizza and All Star Bread, while a local business owner also contributes financially when funds are needed.

“When we host events, Twizza is always happy to sponsor our players, while we receive bread from All Star, which helps a lot with the soup kitchen,” he said.

“We also have a local club owner who donates financially, especially when we are raising funds to support bereaved families.”

Draghoender said he started the initiative after witnessing the effects of unemployment, substance abuse and a lack of opportunities for young people in his community.

“Children always look at ways in which adults conduct themselves, and here they are exposed to substance abuse as most of their parents are unemployed,” he said.

“I wanted to change that; I wanted to show them that there is more to life than alcohol by keeping them busy with sport and encouraging them to remain at school so they can live the lives they desire.”

He said seeing people struggle in Aloevale reinforced his commitment to serving the community.

“If you love something, you take care of it; you nurture and support it, because even though we are not wealthy, I am happy if we can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Violet Boucher, who nominated Draghoender for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, said his commitment had made a lasting impact on the community.

“Jan is the chairman of Seven Stars Football Club in Komani.

“The team competes in the ABC Motsepe Provincial League, but Jan’s real work happens off the pitch, in the community where young people face few opportunities,” she said.

“He gives our boys direction. He coaches them, mentors them and keeps them focused on football instead of the streets.

“For many of these young players, Jan is the father figure and coach they never had.”

Boucher said his support extended well beyond soccer.

“Jan is everywhere our community needs him. He runs a soup kitchen in Aloevale that provides hot meals to children, elders and struggling families.

“When there is no money for funerals, Jan steps in. He goes out to look for donations so destitute families can bury their loved ones with dignity.

“He doesn’t wait to be asked; he sees the pain and acts.”

She said Draghoender’s quiet commitment had transformed countless lives.

“Jan is exactly what a local hero is — someone who identifies a need and takes action, often without expecting recognition.

“He serves quietly, consistently and with compassion, from the football field to the soup pot to standing with grieving families. Jan uplifts Komani every single day.”

Boucher also highlighted the achievements of Seven Stars Football Club, saying it featured in the Netflix production, Queenstown Kings, which is currently filming its second season in Komani.

The club has also produced its first professional soccer player, a milestone for the Aloevale community.

Former player Ivin McDonald, who joined the club five years ago, said the experience had shaped his future.

“For me it is not so much about the benefits but more about the experience I had as a member of the club,” he said.

“Looking back, I am thankful because I was able to escape a lot of things that could’ve shaped my life differently.”

McDonald said the programme taught discipline as much as soccer.

“The initiative has the potential to go far with enough support and resources because it basically caters to all age groups with the different programmes it consists of.

“I hope it will expand and inspire more communities to do the same for their people, so we can have a better generation in the future.”

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