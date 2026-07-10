Fugitive sought over UK family murders arrested in Johannesburg

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A suspect has been arrested in Johannesburg in connection with the murders of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her daughters daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5 in the UK.

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Police on Friday arrested an alleged fugitive sought by British police in Kensington, Johannesburg, after an intensive operation involving the police’s Interpol National Central Bureau, crime intelligence and the organised crime investigation unit.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is wanted by authorities in the UK in connection with the murder of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their two daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, whose bodies were discovered at their home near Bedford.

“Through swift operational co-ordination and intelligence-led policing, SAPS members successfully traced and arrested the fugitive today,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane commended all members involved in the operation for their swift and co-ordinated response.

“This arrest demonstrates that South Africa is not a safe haven for fugitives. Anyone who believes they can evade justice by fleeing to our country should know that SAPS will work tirelessly with international law enforcement partners to trace, locate and arrest them,” Dimpane said.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE