KSD mayor unveils new mayoral committee

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Special programmes unit portfolio head Busiswa Mbiyo, back on the left, senior magistrate Lonwabo Kondlo, acting KSD municipal manager Fundisile Guleni, corporate services MMC Liemakatso Molakalaka and MMC for community services Sihlwele Nyengane. Sitting from left; public transport, community safety and liaison portfolio head Noluyolo Mayi,budget and treasury MMC Zukisa Gana, KSD mayor Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo, council speaker Nomamfengu Siyo-Sokutu and intergovernmental relations,planning and research MMC Yanga Gwadiso during the announcement of a new mayoral committee by Dudumayo this week.Picture:SUPPLIED

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King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality mayor Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo has announced a new mayoral committee, blending experienced councillors with several new appointments following his election last week.

Among those returning is ANC councillor Noluyolo Mali, who served under Dudumayo’s predecessor, Nyaniso Nelani.

Mali was removed as portfolio head for the special programmes unit after being implicated, along with several relatives, in the murder of a retired KSD municipal employee.

The charges against her were later withdrawn.

Mali has now been appointed mayoral committee member for public transport, community safety and liaison, replacing Mlawuli Marasha.

Dudumayo was elected mayor during an urgent council meeting on Friday after councillors had initially convened to consider Nelani’s request for leave of absence following fraud charges against him.

Nelani recently appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud charges alongside municipal manager Ngamela Pakade, his former personal assistant Sibongile Moyi, former chief financial officer Fudumele Jiholo and deputy minister Zoleka Capa’s former personal assistant, Cwenga Songelwa.

Among those retained in the new mayoral committee are Zukisa Gana as MMC for budget and treasury, Sihlwele Nyengane for community services, Nombulelo Sibeko for human settlements and Yanga Gwadiso for intergovernmental relations, planning and research.

Ndabezintle Gwebani, who previously served as MMC for corporate services under Nelani, has been moved to rural and economic development, the portfolio vacated by Dudumayo following his election as mayor.

Ntlantla Jubeni has been appointed MMC for technical services, replacing ANC councillor Ziyanda Nokayi, who died last year.

Sibeko had served in an acting capacity following Nokayi’s death.

Busiswa Mbiyo has replaced Andiswa Ketse as MMC for the special programmes unit, while Liemakatso Molakalaka has been appointed MMC for corporate services.

Mayoral spokesperson Olwethu Mabovula said the new committee would provide political leadership across key municipal portfolios while ensuring continuity in governance, improved service delivery, effective oversight and the implementation of programmes aimed at improving residents’ lives.

Dudumayo said the formation of the new mayoral committee was intended to ensure stability and uninterrupted municipal operations.

“These appointments are made in the best interests of our residents and the municipality,” he said.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure continuity in governance and service delivery while strengthening accountability and responsiveness across all departments.

“I have every confidence that the members of the mayoral committee will serve our communities with integrity, dedication, and a shared commitment to improving the lives of our people.”

He said the appointments marked the beginning of a new chapter focused on strengthening governance, accelerating service delivery and advancing sustainable development across the municipality.

However, UDM chief whip at KSD, Raymond Knock, said the rest of the council had not been informed of the changes when contacted on Thursday.

“It is difficult to comment without official confirmation. The new mayoral committee has not been presented to us as a council,” he said.

“So we do not know who has been appointed. This is an abnormal situation in the sense that the mayor has a prerogative to appoint who he wants to his mayoral committee.

“Though it has apparently happened afterwards, the mayor would usually announce the committee during the same council meeting in which he is elected.”

Knock said Nelani had exercised very little authority over the municipality.

“The reality is that we did not have a mayor because the ex-mayor was not in control.

“In fact, he was the one who was [allegedly] being controlled by the municipal manager.

“Things were happening that we were fighting against but Nelani did not have the power to rein anyone in.

“As a result, there was just no consequence management at all,” he said.

He cited recurring electricity outages, non-functioning streetlights across many parts of Mthatha, potholes, a lack of visible traffic law enforcement and rampant crime as some of the major challenges still facing the municipality.

His criticism echoes concerns raised last week by Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general Dr Andile Nontso, who said the business community in Mthatha continued to grapple with unresolved issues, including what he described as excessive municipal rates and service charges for small businesses.

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