Metro misses Treasury deadline on R49.7m Duncan Village project

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Buffalo City Metro’s incomplete Duncan Village buyback centre, situated near Ziphunzana and Black Road in KuGompo City.

Buffalo City Metro has failed to meet a National Treasury deadline to formally conclude a R49.7m European Union-funded development project in Duncan Village.

Its flagship buy-back centre remains unfinished.

The city, however, insists that the project, while delayed, in on track to be completed by December.

The Duncan Village Buy-Back Centre and Integrated Waste Management Services Programme was expected to be complete by June 30, five years after its launch by then mayor Xola Pakati.

The centre is intended to serve as a recycling hub where waste pickers and residents can sell recyclable material including plastic, paper, cardboard, glass and metal.

The recyclables are sold on to commercial processors, with the facility also intended to support small recycling businesses, create jobs and reduce waste sent to landfills.

Though the permanent facility remains incomplete, Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency, which is implementing the project on behalf of the metro, said waste collection and recycling activities continued while construction was under way.

BCMDA spokesperson Nomkhitha Zokufa said that while Treasury’s deadline had been missed, most aspects of the programme were already working.

In April, National Treasury instructed the metro to complete remaining work, settle contractual and financial obligations, and submit final progress and expenditure reports by June 30 as part of the formal close-out process for the project.

The programme forms part of the EU’s general budget support initiative, under which National Treasury administers grant funding for selected development projects.

Treasury emphasised that expenditure management and compliance remained critical during the close-out phase and that all remaining activities had to be completed in accordance with approved work plans and governance requirements.

The instruction was contained in a confidential letter sent to Buffalo City municipal manager Mxolisi Yawa.

However, days after the deadline passed, the BCMDA confirmed that the programme had not been fully completed, with the permanent buy-back centre at the entrance to Ziphunzana, adjacent to the North West Expressway, still under construction.

The project was presented as a flagship project to tackle unemployment, poverty and environmental degradation in Duncan Village through recycling, waste management and enterprise development.

It was also expected to create jobs and opportunities for local entrepreneurs participating in the recycling economy.

According to BCMDA, four components — including community education, SMME support, business incubation and the establishment of a waste collection plant — have been completed, while construction of the permanent buy-back centre remains outstanding.

The four include a public participation process to educate communities; a start-up and capitalisation component for small businesses, which includes training; as well as an incubation and capacitation exhibition for small businesses; and a waste collection plant erected adjacent to the waste facility in Duncan Village, which would work with it.

When the Dispatch team visited the site, work appeared to be at a standstill with construction vehicles parked onsite.

A security guard was stationed at the entrance with the makeshift waste collection container open.

Zokufa said the deadline for completion of the facility had been extended to December; however, the facility was currently supported by 72 employees and waste collectors.

The agency said 1,075 community members had benefited from awareness initiatives and about 350 tonnes of recyclable waste had been collected and processed since the programme began.

Zokufa said 83% of the construction project had been completed, with the remaining 17% consisting mainly of roof installation, completion of access roads, fencing and finishing work.

The total budget allocated to the programme was R49.67m, while the construction contract for the waste facility was valued at R15m.

About R11.9m had already been paid to the contractor.

“BCMDA has continued to submit regular quarterly performance reports, monthly financial reports and infrastructure progress reports to the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality through the established reporting framework.

“As the implementing agent, BCMDA’s reports serve as inputs into the city’s reporting processes.

“BCMDA has not submitted a final project completion report as we are in the process of preparing and processing these reports through the governance processes before submission to the city,” Zokufa said.

The agency said the delays were due to slow disbursement of funds, contractor cash-flow challenges, fabrication and manufacturing issues, delays involving specialist subcontractors and knock-on effects that impacted construction work.

Zokufa said progress was also affected by the late disbursement of funds from National Treasury, which only finalised funding allocations at the end of March.

“Once these challenges were identified, BCMDA implemented a range of interventions including weekly project meetings, recovery plans, enhanced contractor monitoring and ongoing oversight through project governance structures to improve delivery and support completion of the outstanding works,” Zokufa said.

Once the facility is complete, recyclable waste collected from communities across Duncan Village will be transported there for sorting into recyclable categories and transferred to processing facilities, such as a plastic wash plant, to undergo treatment before being sold to recycling markets.

BCMDA said the programme was already delivering “tangible socioeconomic and environmental benefits” through the four completed programme components.

“The waste management, recycling, community awareness and enterprise development interventions are operational and continue to benefit local communities through job creation, enterprise support, income generation and environmental improvements.”

Buffalo City has increasingly promoted buy-back centres as part of its strategy to divert waste from landfills and create income opportunities.

Community members are paid for recyclable material they collect, providing an incentive to recover waste that might otherwise end up at illegal dumping sites or municipal landfills.

National Treasury declined to comment but said: “If a municipality has not complied with any of its obligations set out in a memorandum of agreement, then the National Treasury will be entitled to withhold payment of any further financial contributions.”

It remains unclear whether the metro will be granted additional time.

Buffalo City currently operates eight recycling buy-back centres across the metropolitan area, including sites in Qonce, KuGompo City’s CBD, Mdantsane NU2, Amalinda, Southernwood, Settler’s Way, Mzamomhle and Nompumelelo.

The city partnered with Border-Kei Chamber of Business and Polyco to establish and expand these centres, allowing residents to sort and drop off recyclable waste in exchange for incentives or cash.

The city’s other buy-back centres are fully operational.

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