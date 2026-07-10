National schools’ tournament provides welcome cash injection for Buffalo City

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After almost losing out on its bid to host the 2026 winter sports games because of poor sporting facilities, BCM is all but set to welcome thousands of athletes, parents, spectators, organisers, and sports enthusiasts for the yearly competition, bringing along a boost for the local economy. Picture: Randell Roskruge

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Hotels and guest houses across Buffalo City are reporting full bookings and an influx of new customers as more than 3,000 athletes, coaches, officials, parents and supporters arrive in the metro for the National Winter School Sport Championships.

Business leaders say the five-day tournament, which gets under way on Friday, is providing an injection into the local economy during the quieter winter season while highlighting the need for investment in infrastructure.

A total of 1,337 athletes will compete in football, hockey, volleyball and rugby at venues across the city until Tuesday.

Jason Marsden, the general manager of Palm Springs Resort in Kidd’s Beach, said the resort had reached full capacity.

“We are absolutely fully booked. We have 236 athletes here,” Marsden said.

“We are backed up until Tuesday.

“It is fantastic for us that the government [sports department] is giving us business this time of the year.

“Sport, arts and culture did an inspection and made sure the place was adequate for what they needed and then proceeded with the booking.

“People we couldn’t accommodate were passed on to other guest houses.”

At Uhuru Guest House in Baysville, manager Thokozile Ntloko said hosting their eight visitors represented an important opportunity to grow the business.

“We want to create relationships with the department so that if [in future] they need a place to host people, we are available.”

Coelacanth Guest House manager John Gane said the tournament would help introduce more visitors to the area and strengthen its tourism profile.

Black Business Forum president Luthando Bara said sporting events delivered benefits beyond tourism.

“Business executives, government officials and sports administrators experience the city firsthand, creating opportunities to market its investment potential, tourism assets, educational institutions and lifestyle offering,” Bara said.

“Hosting successful events strengthens the city’s reputation as a destination.

“Investors are more inclined to consider locations that demonstrate the capacity to organise large events, provide supporting infrastructure and create a welcoming environment.”

Border-Kei Chamber of Business executive director Lizelle Maurice said the metro should use the tournament as motivation to invest more in sporting infrastructure to attract major events.

“We need to be intentional about maintaining the sports facilities that we have,” Maurice said.

“The municipality needs to allocate a bigger budget for sporting facilities.”

Maurice said the economic benefits extended beyond the hospitality sector.

“It [the event] increases not only the income generation of the actual business, but also the income generation of the city because they use more water, they use more electricity … Also, we are able to create jobs.”

Provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department spokesperson Andile Nduna said: “The legacy of these championships will be measured not only in sporting excellence but also in the lasting economic and tourism benefits they bring to our communities.”

“Over the five days of competition, thousands of athletes, coaches, technical officials, support staff and families will be staying in local accommodation establishments, dining at restaurants, purchasing goods from local businesses and visiting tourism attractions.

“This translates into a direct injection into the local economy while showcasing the Eastern Cape.”

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the municipality had worked with the department through the local organising committee to ensure it was ready to host the tournament.

“The tournament will be successfully delivered in a manner that reflects positively on both the host destination and the province, while showcasing Buffalo City’s tourism offerings, hospitality sector and community spirit,” Buku said.

Buku said the challenges in securing the competition reinforced the importance of maintaining and improving municipal sporting facilities.

“The experience serves as an important opportunity for reflection, planning and collaboration to strengthen the city’s long-term ability to host major sporting, cultural and tourism events while delivering lasting benefits to local communities and the economy.”

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