Street party finale set to rock Hello Chintsa Sardine Festival

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A little rain won’t douse the fire dancers, scores of street stalls and a plethora of events at the Saturday 3pm street party, the climax of the nine-day independent Hello Chintsa Sardine Festival.

“We will make a plan,” spokesperson Zetha Botha said.

Their third festival, she said, was receiving good traction, with most of the 39 members of Hello Chintsa, including 13 eateries in the area, reporting good trade.

“There is so much more public interest. We have had many more bookings and inquiries.”

Innovation and local support were critical to the event.

“Our market at the Chintsa Country Club was packed,” Botha said.

“We had a lovely bunch of people for our polar plunges who celebrated as the sun rose on our magnificent beaches, and our dawn rave at Purple Haze on Sunday in aid of Chintsa Dogs was well attended.

“Our street party marks the end of the festival, although there are a few after-events on Sunday.

“There will be a 5km Mermaids and Pirates dress up run, along with music, art, food and other entertainment.”

Then it’s on to the “Boks dining on haggis” — the big rugby game against Scotland which will be on TV screens at all hotels, pubs and the local country club.

The final festival day starts with a 6am polar plunge, then on to an 8am beach run and walk and litter cleanup, starting from the revamped Cintsa Dunes Beach Resort (formerly Arends Nest).

There will be bowls at the country club, and yoga and breakfast at Emerald Vale Brewery, restaurant adventure and tourism farm, both at 8.30am.

At 9am, the regular festival market opens on Market Field at Yellow & Blue Beach Bar, and down on the beach a fascinating rock pool meander with Dennis Taylor.

From 9am to 10am, the Dunes Spa offers tired walkers and runners a foot massage for free.

The famous Kitchen Market at Emerald Vale opens at 10am offering bread, Italian cheese and a lot of local arts, crafts and food.

A special event, Celebrate Winter with Flowers, run by flower arranging expert Jenny Peinke, starts at 10am at R350 a head, and in the village the famous Hey Clay runs a lino-cut workshop for R250.

The 3pm party is free but a paint & sip party at Cintsa Dunes will cost R100.

There will be live music at the Yellow & Blue, and a picnic and potjie at Cintsa Dunes, both from 6pm to 7pm, while Crawfords Beach Lodge offers a seafood extravaganza.

Botha said the after-party at Yellow & Blue would be “massive”.

The Sunday after-events start with shadow drawing at Hey Clay at 10m (R50), and there is a Sunday roast at Olivewood Golf Estate from 11am and a Sunday buffet at Inkwekwezi from 11.30am.

Yellow & Blue carries on the party with karaoke from 1pm to 11pm, and there is social tennis at the country club from 4pm to 6pm.

All-day events include the Chintsa contemporary art exhibition at Tea in the Trees (9am to 2pm), the Onwaba Soup Kitchen’s Onwaba Grade 7 art exhibition (11am to 4pm), rock art painting at Emerald Vale (11am to 4pm), forest walks, runs and cycling at Tea in the Trees (9am to 2pm), game drives at Inkwenkwezi at 8.30am and 2pm, and the Onwaba township walk with Themi (078-491-3262).

There are the Cintsa horses beach and bush trails (bookings essential at 083-459-6646), and the Barber @ Barn offers 50% if you bring a friend.

The Barn is part of the new and exciting Ikigai Living sanctuary where “creativity, nature and soul connnection flow together”.

The Milkwood Bend School’s holiday programme runs daily.

For inquiries, call Zetha on 079-501-8173.