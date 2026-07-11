SA rugby mourns death of Eastern Cape rising star in France

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Family, friends and South Africa's rugby fraternity have been rocked by the sudden death of rising star Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini.

SA rugby is mourning the death of former SA under-18 front-rower Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, who collapsed during a training session with French club AS Béziers Hérault on Friday.

Makwedini, 20, who hailed from the Eastern Cape, was rushed to hospital after falling ill during a morning training session. The club announced his death a few hours later.

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, his family said it was suspected that he had suffered cardiac arrest.

The Komga-born player had signed a three-year contract with Béziers in December and was expected to make his senior debut in the upcoming Pro D2 campaign, France’s second-tier professional competition.

Makwedini was a product of Komga Primary School, where his promise as a young player earned him a full scholarship for his high school education. He attended Durban Boys’ High School before moving to Wynberg High School in Cape Town.

Known affectionately as Bibo by friends, teammates and his substantial social media following, Makwedini was celebrated for his exuberant personality and ability to rouse a crowd with his war cries during matches — most notably his “Felicia uyashiya [hot]” chant.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Makwedini’s uncle, Mphumzi Zuzile, said relatives were devastated by the sudden death of a young man they believed had a bright future in the game.

“We were still expecting a lot from him,” Zuzile said.

“He was a child like any other child.

“He had ambitions of wearing the Boks shirt one day like any other rugby prospect.

“We are still shocked and still processing this tragedy,” Zuzile said.

Tributes poured in across TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram after news of Makwedini’s death emerged.

Former Springbok captain, Béziers club president Bob Skinstad led the tributes in a statement shared on the club’s social media platforms.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our young player, Luqobo (Bibo) Makwedini, at the age of 20,” Skinstad said.

“Luqobo joined our academy during the off-season and quickly became a cherished member of the Red and Blue family.

“His commitment, kindness, and character left a profound mark on the entire club.

“Today, the entire Red and Blue family stands united in grief, deeply shaken by this heartbreaking loss.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“During this time of immense pain, AS Béziers Hérault stands with his loved ones and offers them our full support,” he said.

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