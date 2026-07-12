Budget under fire over ‘hundreds of new top jobs’

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DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille filed court papers in the Johannesburg high court this week seeking to have the city’s 2026/27 budget reviewed and set aside. File photo.

The City of Johannesburg unlawfully expanded its senior management establishment by more than 200%, according to court papers filed by DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille in the Johannesburg high court this week.

She is seeking to have the city’s 2026/27 budget reviewed and set aside, and this is the third challenge she has launched in recent months.

The latest application argues that while the city instructed departments and municipal-owned entities to slash expenditure, freeze appointments and tighten controls over employee costs, it simultaneously budgeted for hundreds of additional senior management positions that were never lawfully authorised.