Police open inquest into death of Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams

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Cape Town police have opened an inquest into the death of 25-year-old Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said an investigation was underway following the discovery of Adams’ body at a property in Schotsche Kloof on Saturday.

Adams’ death was confirmed by his representatives and guardian just weeks after he returned to SA from the 2026 World Cup.

Before the World Cup quarterfinal clash between Norway and England on Saturday, players and supporters observed a moment of silence in honour of Adams.

The midfielder made three appearances during the tournament, playing a key role in SA’s historic progression beyond the group stage.

His partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, paid an emotional tribute on Instagram. “Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend.

Jayden Adams was one of the stand-out performers for Bafana Bafana during friendly matches against Panama. (Soccrates Images)

“A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever,” she wrote.

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie described Adams as one of SA’s football’s brightest talents.

He reflected on Adams’ rise through the ranks at Stellenbosch FC, where he became the club’s first academy graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020.

Adams went on to make 139 appearances for Stellenbosch, helping the club lift the 2023 Carling Knockout cup before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

During his time in Pretoria, he added a Betway Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown to his growing list of honours.

TimesLIVE