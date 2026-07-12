UK triple murder suspect to be extradited after SA arrest: minister Kubayi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who also goes by the name of Mark, aged 45 and from Bedford, is believed to have left the UK from Heathrow Airport on a British passport. Picture:

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, the 45-year-old fugitive wanted by Interpol for the alleged murder of his wife and two children in the UK, is expected to be extradited once the necessary documents are signed by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Tshuma, who is a Zimbabwean, was arrested five days after entering South Africa following a tip-off from an individual believed to be a family member.

He had been placed on Interpol’s Red Notice on Thursday and was traced within hours of the international alert being issued.

He was handcuffed and led into a police van on Friday evening.

Speaking at an interministerial briefing in Pretoria, Kubayi commended the collaboration between the SAPS and Interpol, which led to the arrest.

“He arrived, according to our movement control system, at OR Tambo International Airport on July 5 from Britain.

“Once we received the alert from Interpol, we acted swiftly. A multidisciplinary team conducted tracing operations, and the suspect was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg,” she said.

Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters Nala, 5, and Natalie, 15, who were allegedly murdered by her husband, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma. Picture: (Bedfordshire Police)

Kubayi said Tshuma had not yet been flagged by British authorities when he entered South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport.

“If he had been flagged, he would not have entered the country. He will be extradited to the UK once I have signed all the extradition documents and requests, as required by law in my capacity as minister of justice and constitutional development.

“We are informed that the teams are working around the clock to ensure that the extradition request and all the necessary paperwork are completed on time,” she said.

Bedfordshire Police in the UK had been searching for Tshuma after the bodies of his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala, were found at their home near Bedford earlier this month.

Sowetan