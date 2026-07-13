After two deaths, families call for hospital circumcisions

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Zolina Mbanga, Nkonzo Duba, Solomzi Janada and Zimasile Janda, distraught family members of the two initiates who died at Msintsane village in the Theko Spring administrative area in Centane, are calling for Western medical intervention in the customary initiation to ensure a safer initiation. Picture:

Two Eastern Cape families who lost sons during this winter’s initiation season are calling for circumcisions to be performed in hospitals before initiates go to the mountains to undergo traditional teachings, saying the custom must evolve to prevent further loss of life.

Their call follows the deaths of Siyolise Mbanga, 19, and Ntando Duba, 22, relatives from Msintsana village near Centane, who died hours apart on July 3 after falling ill at the same initiation school.

Two other initiates who shared their hut survived and remain in hospital.

Doctors found the four initiates were severely dehydrated.

Their families allege the boys had been denied water and say they were never told their sons were critically ill until it was too late.

Duba’s grandfather, Nkonzo Duba, 67, said the tragedy had convinced him that the circumcisions should be carried out by medical professionals, while traditional teachings continued in the mountains.

“Let the circumcisions be done in a hospital where it is safe and clean.

“After our boys have healed, they can go to the mountaind to be taught about manhood.

“We are not asking for the custom to end, but for it to be safer.

“Our children must come home alive,” he said.

“I nearly lost all three of my grandsons because of negligence and a lack of clinical observation.

“Denying a child water is torture.

“The two initiates died of dehydration.

“They could have been saved if the traditional nurses understood the symptoms.”

He said many families feared hospital treatment because initiates who were admitted were often ridiculed and ostracised.

“The bodies of today’s boys are not as strong as ours were.

“Issues like circumcision and wound care should be managed by qualified nurses or doctors.”

Mbanga’s grandfather, Solomzi Janda, said the custom had evolved before without losing its cultural significance.

“Things are no longer the same. Things are changing, and custom is not static; it changes with time ...

“Having boys go for circumcision and wound care in hospital and having initiation in the mountains is something society should embrace,” he said.

His wife, Zimasile Janda, said communities needed to stop stigmatising initiates who required medical treatment.

“We must have a society that upholds the custom of ulwaluko and respects human life.

“There is nothing wrong with tweaking the custom to suit conditions today.”

Government and traditional leaders have repeatedly identified dehydration, negligence, illegal initiation schools and poor supervision as the leading causes of deaths.

The Customary Initiation Act requires registered initiation schools, medical screening and trained caregivers, while the department of cooperative governance & traditional affairs has been conducting oversight visits and closing illegal schools.

Mbanga’s mother, Bongiwe Mbanga, said the secrecy surrounding initiation should never prevent families from being informed when an initiate’s life was in danger.

“I was never told that my child was sick.

“I was only told at 7.30am when men came to my home to tell us that he had died earlier.

“I am his mother; he was my firstborn ...

“While we as mothers do not want to know what is happening in the initiation school, we could be informed of issues of life and death of our own sons.”

Duba’s grandfather recalled desperately trying to save the boys.

“When I arrived, Siyolise was already dead.

“The other two were hallucinating. I rushed them to Tafalofefe Hospital in Centane.”

He later rushed his grandson to Butterworth Hospital.

“I hired a vehicle to take him to Butterworth Hospital, but doctors there declared him dead. It broke my heart.”

Duba was buried in Johannesburg on Saturday, while Mbanga will be laid to rest in Msintsana on July 18.

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