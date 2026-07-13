BCM activist under investigation over heated confrontation with official

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Schalk van Der Sandt is facing charges of intimidation and defamation. Picture:

A KuGompo City activist is under investigation after being embroiled in an ugly confrontation with an Eastern Cape government official over a service delivery complaint.

The incident took place at the public works and infrastructure department’s Buffalo City Metro offices on Wednesday.

The department’s deputy director for immovable asset management, Mzuvukile Kweba, was confronted by Schalk van der Sandt over persistent electricity outages at Padkamp properties in Amalinda, which are owned by the department.

Van der Sandt, who runs the “Friends of Schalk” project a community service initiative, was accompanied by two other members of the public when he was recorded on video having a heated argument with Kweba.

According to a statement from the department, during the confrontation, Van der Sandt allegedly threatened to shoot the official and accused him of being racist.

The alleged threats resulted in Kweba reporting a complaint at the Cambridge police station.

In the video, which Van der Sandt posted on his Facebook page, he can be heard challenging Kweba to sue him while verbally attacking him.

Kweba responded calmly to the threats and accusations.

“This is the racist guy, Kweba, you don’t have a heart, you hate white people,” Van der Sandt said.

“You have got no respect. You must come to my location, I will put this on Facebook and the whole world will see you.

“Take me to court,” he said.

According to the department, Kweba reported a complaint of intimidation and “defamation” against Van der Sandt.

Van der Sandt told the Dispatch he had been contacted by police, who instructed him to report to the police station where he was handed a protection order.

They also reportedly told him to take down video footage of the confrontation

He said he briefly appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court in connection with the “defamation” matter on Friday and was told to reappear on August 17.

However, police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said no-one had been arrested and the investigation was continuing.

“It is alleged that a 45‑year‑old complainant opened a case after a male known to him, accompanied by colleagues, came to his workplace and requested a private discussion elsewhere," Mqala said.

“During that discussion, the accused suddenly became hostile, accusing the complainant of being a racist ‘with no heart’.

“He further [allegedly] threatened to shoot the complainant and said he would organise a strike to shut down operations.

“The accused raised his voice, shouted, and began recording the complainant and his colleagues on his phone.

“The complainant then called the head of security to escort the accused and his colleagues out of the office.

“They left, and shortly afterwards the accused posted details of the incident on social media.

“No arrest has been made at this stage, and the investigation continues,” she said.

Residents of Padkamp properties had been left without a regular supply of electricity for several weeks.

The homes in question are adjacent to the department’s district office, and the occupants have frequently complained to officials about their dilapidated condition.

One of the residents, a local pastor, Zelda Kordonski, said that they had longstanding issues with the department over its handling of the houses and that for “20 years [our] house was only fixed once”.

“Public works need to pay for what they have done to us. They need to fix our houses.

“They need to fix our electricity; our houses are a disgrace,” Kordonski said.

She said that the department had indicated that the electricity cuts, which had occurred repeatedly in recent weeks, were caused by cable theft, which she disputed.

The department’s director of communication services, Vuyani Nkasayi, said officials had handled the situation professionally despite being harassed and intimidated.

“We are working with SAPS and we shall await further action from them,” Nkasayi said.

Public works’ head of department, Phucuka Penxa, said: “The department of public works and infrastructure will at all times have zero tolerance for any form of harassment, threats, or intimidation directed at our staff while they are performing their duties, and all those affected will receive trauma counselling.”

Several social media users supported Van der Sandt in the comments section of his Facebook post, arguing that drastic action was sometimes necessary for residents’ voices to be heard.

Praveen Baichan wrote: “We need such interventions in all municipalities, get rid of the cadre rot.”

Geraldine De Lauwere Minnie congratulated Van der Sandt, writing: “Well done on fighting for righteousness for others.

“We need more people like you in leadership roles and not because of colour.”

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