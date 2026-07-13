CDC confirms Ebola case in American aid worker

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A US citizen working for a humanitarian organisation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.
The CDC is working with the patient’s employing organisation, other federal agencies and partners in the DRC to help prevent further transmission and identify high-risk contacts, it said.
A US state department spokesperson on Saturday said the agency was aware of the case and was working to support the affected American. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details.
Reuters
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