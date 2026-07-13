News

CDC confirms Ebola case in American aid worker

US government offers support to infected aid worker in DRC

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Unicef staff and airport workers receive an Echo humanitarian aircraft carrying medical supplies and personal protective equipment for the Ebola response as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain at Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: Reuters (Gradel Muyisa Mumbere)

Story audio is generated using AI

A US citizen working for a humanitarian organisation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

The CDC is working with the patient’s employing organisation, other federal agencies and partners in the DRC to help prevent further transmission and identify high-risk contacts, it said.

A US state department spokesperson on Saturday said the agency was aware of the case and was working to support the affected American. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

Campaigns for safer initiation bear fruit in OR Tambo hotspot

3

Private foot-and-mouth vaccine imports to be allowed, says government

4

THAMI DICKSON | Cracks being exposed in facade of DA integrity

5

IN THE GARDEN | The marvel of the daisy flower

Related Articles