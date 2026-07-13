Five people to face charges over Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The families of the youngsters who lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern were elated after the Mdantsane Regional Court’s finding on Friday. Picture:

The National Prosecuting Authority is to consider criminal charges against five people after an inquest found that acts or omissions by them contributed to the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern four years ago.

This follows the Mdantsane Regional Court’s finding on Friday that the deaths at the Scenery Park tavern were caused by acts or omissions of the tavern’s owners, a police officer, an Eastern Cape Liquor Board official and a former bouncer.

Magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi made the findings at the conclusion of the inquest, which was held at the behest of the NPA after initial investigations failed to produce evidence pointing to a prosecution.

The victims, aged between 13 and 21, died at the tavern in June 2022.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the director of public prosecutions would study the court’s findings and “start the process of prosecutions so that there’s justice for victims of this crime”.

“The prosecution follows evidence that is available,” Tyali said.

“Now that the court has said that findings are that these five people are responsible for the deaths, at least when we work together with the investigators in strengthening the case, we will have a point of reference and that will make our work easy towards ensuring we prosecute successfully.”

Malindi found that the deaths were prima facie caused by acts or omissions involving tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, liquor board official Zuko Lizani, police officer Thabisa Kondile and former bouncer Thembisa Diko.

He said the record of the findings would be submitted to the DPP once it had been transcribed.

Malindi found that Kondile had failed to enforce the law despite complaints from the community and evidence being brought to her attention.

Had she acted on the complaints, he said, the tavern’s operating licence could have been revoked and “the incident couldn’t have happened”.

He said Vuyokazi could not be exempted from blame, while Siyakhangela, the operational manager, could have closed the tavern or called the police for assistance.

Siyakhangela has maintained that patrons forced their way into the establishment.

“What he prioritised was the sale of liquor instead of prioritising the safety of patrons,” Malindi said.

Regarding Diko, Malindi said she should not have left her post at the main entrance, regardless of the circumstances.

Diko testified that she reported the crowd forcing its way into the tavern to Siyakhangela.

When he did nothing, she left her post and went upstairs to enjoy the party with her girlfriend.

“I find her conduct grossly negligent,” Malindi said.

Outside court, Khululekile Ncandana, the father of victim Bhongolwethu, said the families were relieved that the inquest had concluded.

“It has been a long painful journey, but the chair of the inquest said who should be held accountable for the deaths of our children.

“It is now up to the NPA to ensure they are charged,” he said.

“Even though it’s still painful, this is not the end. We will move forward to ensure they are charged.”

Diko told the Dispatch she did not understand why she had been found negligent.

“I don’t know how I was wrong for leaving the gate,” she said.

“I don’t know what I should’ve done when so many children were forcing their way.

“I told the owner [Siyakhangela] and he just threw his hands in the air.”

She said she had used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and had not known she should call the police.

“I don’t feel right, but I will deal with what comes next,” Diko said.

ECLB spokesperson Dr Mgwebi Msiya said the board would study the findings before deciding on its next steps.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the SAPS had noted the outcome but had not yet received or studied the full judgment.

Vuyokazi said: “It’s not easy to lose a child, but I cannot blame myself for what happened because I wasn’t there.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone