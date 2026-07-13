Local teen pens first anthology of poems and essays

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Siyamthanda Peko has always found it easier to express thoughts and experiences through writing. Picture:

At just 17, Ngqamakhwe-born Siyamthanda Peko has achieved what many aspiring writers spend years pursuing — publishing her first book.

Her debut, I am my Roots, is a 107-page anthology of poems and essays inspired by her experiences of grief, poverty and growing up in the Eastern Cape.

Published in May, the book reflects Peko’s journey from a teenager who found comfort in writing to a young author determined to encourage a culture of reading among her peers.

Peko, who later moved to Butterworth, said the collection explores religion, abandoned adolescence, poverty and politics.

“I started writing because most of my peers were not able to read, write and comprehend English. Also, in times of difficulty, I ran to writing, and it made me feel better,” she said.

She said many teenagers struggled with challenges they often felt unable to discuss.

“Things such as processing grief are not addressed well to teenagers, and they end up losing themselves because of internal conflict.”

Writing became both an escape and a purpose.

“I was born and bred in Ngqamakhwe, a small town that made it feel impossible to wake up from your dream,” she said.

“Silence turned to writing poems at midnight and sharing all the warmth I’ve always needed to myself.”

Although becoming an author had always been her dream, self-doubt often made it difficult to share her ambitions.

“Writing a book was not something that I had planned because of the doubt that I always had. Being a writer was a dream far from all the others, and it being different made it very hard to even tell people all your plans.”

At the age of 13, she decided to write the book she could never find.

“At 13, I asked myself, ‘If I can’t find a book that can heal the dreamer in me, why don’t I write it myself?’”

While serving as librarian at Kwasa English Medium School, Peko became increasingly aware of the literacy challenges facing children in her community.

“With so much illiteracy in my community, I knew that I still had a lot to do rather than write a book that no one can read in my village.”

The death of her mentor, Luxolo Peko, almost derailed those ambitions.

“I lost my mentor, and I felt the world falling upon me. I started writing more. Grief overshadowed and shattered my dream again.”

Despite rejection because of her age, she refused to give up.

“I knocked on many doors, but my age never allowed me to enter the rooms. I did not back down; I persevered.”

Eventually, she brought together years of poems and essays into I am My Roots.

“My roots are not just compost in my father’s kraal, but my roots are all the doubt I had, all the negativity I had to swallow, all the tears I cried, and all the people I lost on the way.”

Peko hopes the book will inspire young people to read and remind them that difficult circumstances do not define their futures.

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