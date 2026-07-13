Minister calls for reopening of frozen land claims

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Rural development and land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso used a public engagement with about 1,000 land claimants in Centane on Friday to explain the government’s efforts to clear the Eastern Cape’s land restitution backlog, while urging parliament to allow newer claims to be processed even before all older claims are finalised.

The meeting, attended largely by claimants from Mnquma local municipality, formed part of the department of land reform & rural development’s land restitution support programme.

It aimed to update beneficiaries on claims lodged between 1995 and 1998, explain the status of claims submitted during the 2014-2016 reopening period, and outline the implications of the Constitutional Court’s Land Access Movement of SA (Lamosa) judgment.

The 2016 Constitutional Court ruling declared the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Act of 2014 invalid after finding parliament had failed to facilitate adequate public participation.

As a result, claims lodged between July 2014 and July 2016 were frozen until the completion of claims lodged before the original December 31 1998 deadline.

Regional Land Claims Commission spokesperson Nozuko Sinxoto said the engagements were intended to keep claimants informed, while offering practical assistance.

“The engagement will provide information to the public on the status of land claims which were lodged in the first lodgement [1995-1998], known as the old order claims, and secondly to give insight to claimants who lodged their claims between [the] 2014-2016 re-opening,” she said.

“They seek to inform the public of the Lamosa judgment, offer a mobile service on the Commission on Restitution Land Rights mobile office, provide feedback on payment delays on existing claims, and raise awareness on fraudulent activities related to land claims.”

Sinxoto said the commission was no longer accepting new land claims and was focusing on finalising those lodged before the original deadline.

Chief director of the Regional Land Claims Commission, Zama Memela, said the Eastern Cape had received 17,738 claims by December 31 1998, of which 17,221 had been settled, leaving 417 outstanding.

“During the 2014-2016 re-opening, we received 13,524 claims and these are claims that have not yet been processed as they were interdicted by the Constitutional Court,” Memela said.

He said claimants continued to be offered a choice between financial compensation and land restoration through a series of options workshops.

“As much as claimants are given financial compensation we, however, encourage them to consider the option of land restoration as the department provides post-settlement support for the beneficiaries who opt for land restoration,” he said.

Addressing claimants, Nyhontso said the Constitutional Court ruling prevented the department from processing the newer claims, but he believed parliament should consider changing the position to allow both sets of claims to be handled simultaneously.

“It is not easy to finish these claims because you can do some claims and they can be slow because of the claimants, disputes among themselves, they are fighting, they are fighting over beneficiaries,” he said.

“We find ourselves in between family fights.

“All those things delay the process, so that is why I am saying we cannot wait for the 1998 claims to be completed.

“Let us just open the 2014 claims and help other people.”

Nyhontso said administrative problems also delayed payments, particularly when banking details supplied by beneficiaries were incorrect.

“So, we can’t really say when we will finish these claims because of these sorts of setbacks,” he said.

He said his department would seek a new parliamentary resolution that could allow claims lodged during the 2014-2016 reopening period to be processed before all older claims had been finalised.

Nyhontso again encouraged beneficiaries to consider land restoration rather than financial compensation, saying government support extended beyond the transfer of land.

“We are not involved in choosing the option for someone, but I always advise people to go for the land because when you choose the land there are greater chances that we will give you financial support,” he said.

“If you choose the land, you are going to get both the land and the money because when we give you the land, we’re obligated to give you financial support through land development support or both settlement support or grant in terms of Section 32[d] or 32[c].

“When you choose the land, it means you’re choosing dignity, but people always want the easy way out and they say they want money, but we discourage them.”

Mnquma municipal spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshane said mayor Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa had welcomed the programme, saying rural communities remained among those most affected by historical land dispossession.

He said the mayor encouraged residents with unresolved claims to attend the engagement to obtain first-hand information on the progress of their claims and available compensation options.

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