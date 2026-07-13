Organised crime undermining progress, says Alfred Nzo mayor

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Alfred Nzo district municipality mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo says organised water truck mafias are a huge concern in the district. She revealed this during her state of the district address on Thursday. Picture:

Alfred Nzo district municipality mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo has warned that organised crime, including alleged water truck mafias sabotaging infrastructure for financial gain, remains one of the biggest threats to service delivery despite billions of rand being invested in the district.

Delivering her state of the district address in Matatiele on Thursday, Sobuthongo said criminal syndicates, stock theft and business robberies continued to undermine development and place communities at risk.

“We remain deeply concerned by the prevalence of criminal activities including organised crime, water truck mafias alleged to be a force behind the destruction of water infrastructure for business across the district, stock theft and business robberies that threaten the safety and welfare of our communities,” she said.

Sobuthongo said sustainable economic growth could not flourish while residents and businesses lived under the constant threat of crime.

She said the municipality would begin deploying artificial intelligence-assisted surveillance and expand security at key water infrastructure sites to curb vandalism and protect essential services.

The mayor acknowledged that the district continued to face significant water and sanitation backlogs despite major government investment.

“We are taking full responsibility as the district municipality and we are working around the clock to have solutions both for the short-, medium- and long-term,” she said.

Addressing residents ahead of this year’s local government elections, Sobuthongo appealed to communities to report problems before resorting to protest action.

“We’d like to express to our people that we are a government that listens and therefore we plead that if there is a problem, we must be informed so that we can come and listen, and not hear that people have blockaded a road or a voting station.”

She said the municipality was accelerating the recruitment of water tanker drivers and specialist staff, including at least four electromechanical engineers during the current financial year, after finding that repairs to pumps, engines and other critical equipment were taking too long and costing the municipality heavily through outsourced service providers.

She said government had committed about R6.9bn to strategic infrastructure projects in the district, including construction of the Mtentu Bridge, refurbishment of the N2 between KwaBhaca and Ngcweleni in eMaxesibeni and reconstruction of the R56 through Matatiele.

She said national government had also committed about R130m towards an agricultural college in Ntabankulu and the revitalisation of the Mfundisweni Skills Development Centre, while the Eastern Cape government had invested more than R500m in roads linking the N2 to Ntabankulu and Sipetu Hospital.

The mayor also praised the construction of the new government office precinct in eMaxesibeni, saying it would allow departments currently operating from Kokstad to relocate to the district, strengthening local economic activity.

She said provincial investment had also transformed several towns through new walkways, internal roads, stormwater systems, market facilities and taxi ranks.

Sobuthongo tabled a R1.7bn budget for the 2026-27 financial year, describing it as one focused on fiscal discipline, sustainable service delivery and people-centred development.

She said the municipality had invested more than R13m over the past five years in a district-wide telemetry system to improve monitoring of water infrastructure, R8m on the rollout of 500 prepaid smart water meters to improve revenue collection and water conservation, and R20m on a water-loss mitigation programme in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipality.

Her address came days after President Cyril Ramaphosa, during a visit to the Qamata Great Place near Cofimvaba, described Alfred Nzo and neighbouring OR Tambo as among the country’s poorest districts despite substantial government investment in infrastructure projects, including the Mtentu and Msikaba bridges.

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