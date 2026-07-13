Police task team probing alleged ‘land mafia’ ring in Macleantown

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Land invasions have surfaced in Macleantown, situated about 35km from KuGompo City. Picture:

Eastern Cape police have established a specialised task team to investigate allegations that a syndicate is illegally selling land meant for families forcibly removed under apartheid in Macleantown.

The allegations surfaced after a wave of land invasions in the area, situated about 35km from KuGompo City.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata ordered the eight-member detective team to probe allegations that criminal networks have infiltrated the land claims process, extorted money from beneficiaries, intimidated landowners and duped unsuspecting buyers.

Members of the syndicate are allegedly interfering with development plans in the area and falsely claiming authority to sell claimants’ plots.

The disputed commonage lies along the N6 in an area known as Hanover.

It forms part of land returned to families after a Land Claims Court ruling in 1996. The beneficiaries were forcibly removed from Macleantown during apartheid.

Three years after more than 100 illegally demarcated plots were destroyed by the authorities, the Daily Dispatch spotted new “for sale” signs during a visit to the area last week.

Macleantown Ratepayers’ Association chair Bonisile Grey said: “These are people who have nothing to do with Macleantown but are using influence and connections.

“They park here and sell plots claiming they are from an association representing the landowners.”

Grey said the land was administered by a recognised claimant structure.

“This mafia is claiming to be from here and have traditional authority.

“There’s a list of 200 names of claimants that is not disputable,” he said.

Concern over renewed land invasions in the area prompted the association to approach Ncata, who authorised the formation of the task team.

The association handed police a list of 19 people it alleges were involved in illegal land sales and invasions.

The list, seen by the Dispatch, includes businesspeople, the wife of a prominent traditional leader and a former adviser to premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Grey alleged the adviser was involved in the land invasions in the area in 2023 and had facilitated the sale of a plot to a current MEC for R1,700 before the occupation was stopped.

“I met him in 2023 when they were surveying one of the plots.

“I had a brief conversation with him … I asked him if he knew that what he was doing was illegal,” Grey said.

He said the association followed a formal process when beneficiaries chose to sell their land.

Eastern police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said that “the case is currently awaiting a decision from the deputy public prosecutor”.

The Buffalo City Metro also launched an investigation after officials uncovered attempts to occupy municipal land near the Macleantown police station.

City spokesperson Luzuko Buku said inspectors found people clearing bush during a site inspection on May 15.

They claimed they were acting on the instructions of a third party.

“We initiated investigations aimed at finding the third party,” Buku said.

Text messages seen by the Dispatch show Mabuyane confronted his former adviser over Grey’s allegations.

The ex-adviser denied any involvement, accused Grey of selling land himself and called for an investigation.

“There’s no truth to this; I’m not a kingpin of anything.

“I’ve attended two or three community meetings in the area because I was looking for a smallholding,” he said.

Grey rejected the man’s claims.

“They never left on their own accord … He is very economical with the truth,” he said.

The Dispatch visited a recently occupied plot next to the Macleantown police station where a shack remained standing.

Grey said the occupant claimed he had paid R46,000 for the plot to a “soldier” deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“That story did not add up because soldiers were recalled from the DRC over a year ago.

“He couldn’t present the name and we approached the beneficiary and asked if he had sold his plot. He was shocked.”

The beneficiary, whose family appears on the list of successful claimants, expressed frustration at the drawn-out dispute.

“I am really tired. For many years I’ve been fighting. The situation is beyond repair,” he said.

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