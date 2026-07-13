‘Useless sick note’ delays Andrea Johnson’s Madlanga commission testimony

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Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga commission has been postponed after she was hospitalised shortly before she was due to take the witness box on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) legal representative Apla Bodlani said that shortly before his arrival at the commission in Pretoria, he received a call alerting him that Johnson was not well.

Bodlani said the NPA’s advocate, Mthunzi Mhaga, informed him Johnson was rushed to the hospital Monday morning.

“We were able to get a sick note from her doctor. The client’s representatives were able to talk to the doctor. We were made to understand that she is with the doctor and that she had some serious health-related issues, which I am not able to disclose in public,” he said.

The sick note provided to the commission indicates that she would not be available from Monday to Wednesday, July 15.

The commission chair, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said the sick note did not give much information about the state of Johnson’s health.

“I noticed that this is one of those medical certificates, the nature of which I previously said are useless, in a sense that they give no information whatsoever; it’s not even a case of what Mr Bodlani said, which is a confidentiality issue. It is one of those useless so-called medical certificates. The bottom line is that advocate Johnson is not here,” he said.

Johnson’s testimony was postponed, and a new date has not yet been confirmed.

Allegations

Johnson faces allegations of improper conduct: in 2018, she allegedly shared a docket of an assault case that was opened against police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

Retired Hawks Col Kobus Roelofse, who investigated the case, told the commission the sharing of the docket details happened before a warning statement was taken from Khan.

Roelofse said he regarded the sharing of the docket, due to the timing factor, as improper conduct.

Johnson is yet to give her side of the story and answer allegations against her.

During his testimony at the commission, KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi labelled Idac an entity used by top police in internal fights.

He made the statement as police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo faced a criminal charge in a case investigated by Idac.

There have been public clashes between Mkhwanazi and Idac’s Johnson.

Business Day