Young woman gunned down in KuGompo City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A shooting victim was declared dead at the crime scene in Berea, KuGompo, on Monday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

A young woman was shot dead in Berea, KuGompo City, early on Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

“This is an active crime scene,” said Gantana shortly after the shooting.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

The suspect, allegedly a masked man, is believed to have shot the woman several times while she was outside her workplace.

The woman was reportedly on her way to a meeting with her boss when she was shot.

Residents and workers in the area said they heard bangs and came out to find the woman on the ground.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch