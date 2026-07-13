News

Young woman gunned down in KuGompo City

The suspect, allegedly a masked man, is believed to have shot the victim several times while she was outside her workplace

Mpumzi Mshweshwe

Mpumzi Mshweshwe

Reporter

A shooting victim was declared dead at the crime scene in Berea, KuGompo, on Monday. Picture: (Mpumzi Mshweshwe)

Story audio is generated using AI

A young woman was shot dead in Berea, KuGompo City, early on Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

“This is an active crime scene,” said Gantana shortly after the shooting.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

The suspect, allegedly a masked man, is believed to have shot the woman several times while she was outside her workplace.

The woman was reportedly on her way to a meeting with her boss when she was shot.

Residents and workers in the area said they heard bangs and came out to find the woman on the ground.

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