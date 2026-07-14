Buffalo City loses major motorsport event due to track safety concerns

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The historic East London Grand Prix Circuit has lost the right to host next month’s 2026 National Extreme Festival after it failed to meet safety requirements, raising fears that the city could also lose another major national event scheduled for September.

The event has been moved to the Aldo Scribante Raceway in Gqeberha after Motorsport South Africa (MSA) ruled that safety upgrades at the circuit would not be completed in time.

Among the concerns raised are improvements to run-off areas, barrier protection, debris fencing and high-speed sections of the circuit.

MSA has also called for the installation of a chicane, an artificial series of tight, alternating turns aimed at slowing vehicles down before they enter high-speed sections to minimise the risk of serious crashes.

The decision has alarmed competitors and local stakeholders, who warn that losing major events could have severe consequences for both the circuit and the local economy.

The Border Motor Sport Club has instead proposed installing gravel traps to address safety concerns while preserving the circuit’s original layout.

The East London Grand Prix Circuit is SA’s oldest racetrack and fastest permanent circuit.

Originally a 24.46km street circuit that hosted the inaugural South African Grand Prix in 1934, it later evolved into a 3.92km ocean-side circuit that staged Formula One World Championship races during the 1960s.

East London Grand Prix Foundation representative Neville Fisher said the relocation had already dealt a major blow to the city.

“They’ve already changed the venue to Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha], so many competitors have already booked accommodation there,” Fisher said.

He said negotiations between the Border Motor Sport Club, MSA and event organisers were continuing, but concern was growing about the future of the circuit.

“The competitors aren’t happy about it. Everyone who uses the track throughout the country is disappointed.

“It’ll have a huge effect on the local economy — tourism, accommodation, fuel sales, services and many other businesses.”

Fisher said the National Extreme Festival was the only remaining national motorsport event hosted at the circuit.

“The circuit won’t survive without that.”

He argued that altering the layout would destroy one of the circuit’s defining features.

“The Grand Prix Circuit layout is what brings people here. It’s what people love about the track.

“If they change that, its main feature will disappear.

“There have been no deaths there since the 1980s. When big crashes have happened, people have survived and were not seriously injured.”

Extreme Festival promoter Tania Thompson confirmed the move to Gqeberha was based on safety concerns.

“There are quite a few things that still need to be done and unfortunately it won’t be completed in time for the national event,” she said.

“As a result, Motorsport South Africa decided that the event had to move to Gqeberha so that East London can sort out what needs to be done and hopefully host the event again in the future.”

She said water seepage through sections of the track had also become a safety concern but expressed confidence that the circuit could return to the national calendar once the required upgrades were completed.

“It is an iconic circuit with so much history and we need to keep it on the national calendar.

“The circuit just needs to secure the funding and support required to make the changes demanded by MSA.”

Thompson estimated that the festival injected about R3.5m into the city’s economy over a race weekend.

A motorsport insider said the circuit’s problems had been building for years, with declining participation and the loss of Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing support.

“They reportedly contributed about R60,000 a month to use the facility as a testing venue,” the source said.

“When that funding stopped, things started going into decline.

“The message is that everyone needs to work together to save what they’ve got. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Luzuko Buku said: “We confirm that we have not received any formal or informal correspondence from the event organisers, the Border Motor Sport Club, or any other relevant stakeholder requesting assistance or intervention.

“The city recognises the value of major sporting events and remains supportive of initiatives that promote sport, stimulate tourism and generate economic benefits for local businesses and communities.

“We note with regret the apparent loss of this major sporting event and the associated economic and tourism opportunities that accompany such events.”

Buku said the municipality remained open to engaging with stakeholders should discussions be initiated.

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