Eastern Cape’s winter initiation season death toll rises to 12

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The Eastern Cape’s winter initiation season has claimed the lives of 12 young men, prompting renewed calls for tougher oversight of traditional initiation schools.

Authorities have warned that illegal initiation schools, dehydration and fraudulent registration are contributing to the deaths.

The latest deaths, which took place in the Buffalo City, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Chris Hani and Amathole districts, were reported as the initiation season drew to a close.

The rising toll was revealed during a two-day oversight visit to the Alfred Nzo district by the Eastern Cape legislature’s ad hoc committee on customary initiation.

Committee chair Mlibo Qoboshiyane and Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima described the deaths as devastating.

“This comes as the initiation season is coming to a close. One life lost is too many; 12 is a disaster,” Matanzima said.

According to reports received by traditional leaders on Sunday, the deaths occurred between June 30 and July 9 and involved initiates aged between 14 and 19.

Among the latest cases was a 17-year-old from the Bomvana administrative area who died in Ngqeleni on July 7.

According to a report presented to the co-ordinating committee, the youngster was certified dead on arrival at Canzibe Hospital.

Family members alleged he had been assaulted, that his legs were swollen and he had bruises on his head. His circumcision was recorded as illegal.

A 14-year-old initiate from Mbiza village in Ngqeleni died on July 6 after complaining of severe pain in his ankle before later suffering dizziness, weakness and hallucinations.

His traditional nurse reportedly administered traditional medicine before his father was called to take him to hospital. He died while being transported.

A 19-year-old from Ciko village, in the Mnqayi administrative area, died on July 9, after reportedly becoming dehydrated and experiencing breathing difficulties.

He was initially treated for suspected dehydration at the Willowvale Community Health Centre before his family decided to drive him to Butterworth Hospital rather than wait for an ambulance.

He died on the way to the hospital on the N2 after vomiting.

In another incident, a 16-year-old from Mgwezwa village, in Lusikisiki, died after suffering severe burns when his initiation hut caught fire on July 8.

According to reports, another initiate had gone to collect firewood while the teenager was asleep inside the hut.

He was rescued and admitted to hospital with burns covering about 80% of his body but died the following day.

He is expected to be buried on Saturday.

Qoboshiyane said the committee’s oversight visit highlighted persistent challenges threatening the safety of initiates.

He said dehydration and septic wounds remained the leading medical causes of initiation-related deaths.

Members also heard that illegal initiation schools, unregistered traditional surgeons, fraudulent medical certificates and disputes within traditional leadership structures continued to undermine efforts to regulate the custom.

Authorities introduced a revised registration process after uncovering widespread fraud involving medical certificates used to register boys who were medically unfit to undergo initiation.

“Reports presented to the committee revealed that dehydration and septic wounds remain the leading medical causes of deaths among initiates.

“However, committee members heard that these fatalities are often linked to broader challenges in the initiation sector,” Qoboshiyane said.

“Ongoing disagreements among traditional leadership structures have weakened the effectiveness of local initiation forums, creating opportunities for illegal operators to exploit gaps in oversight and enforcement.”

Despite the challenges, he commended the police, community forums and traditional leaders for rescuing initiates from illegal schools and helping authorities to clamp down on unlawful practices.

“Committee members also acknowledged the important role played by community forums in monitoring activities in remote initiation areas and reporting suspicious operations,” he said.

Qoboshiyane appealed to parents, particularly fathers, to ensure their sons attended only registered initiation schools and warned families against falsifying age declarations.

“Parents must not falsify age declarations or send their children to illegal schools. The safety of our children starts at home.

“The committee maintains that preserving the cultural significance of initiation must go hand in hand with ensuring the safety, dignity and wellbeing of every initiate,” he said.

Daily Dispatch