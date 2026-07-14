Investigators now in possession of Mfazi’s pocketbook and diary

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Investigators probing the suspected murder of Lieutenant-General Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi are now in possession of his pocketbook and personal diary, which contain detailed records of meetings, investigations and telephone conversations linked to some of SA’s most sensitive corruption probes.

The former top cop’s death in July 2021 was initially attributed to Covid-19 complications but is now the subject of a murder investigation.

Former SAPS crime intelligence analyst Pilasande Dotyeni, a colleague and friend of Mfazi’s, told the Daily Dispatch he had formally handed over the documents to the investigating team after the reopening of the case.

Mfazi’s family had given the records to Dotyeni for safekeeping.

The results of forensic and toxicology tests conducted on Mfazi’s body after it was exhumed at the request of his family indicated that he might have been poisoned.

Police confirmed last week that investigators had reclassified the case as a murder investigation.

At the time of his death, Mfazi was involved in several high-profile investigations, including a R1.6bn personal protective equipment fraud case linked to police procurement, the Phala Phala matter, a R6.1bn SAPS forensic systems contract and the assassination of Cape Town detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Dotyeni described the police’s decision to reopen the case as a long-overdue breakthrough after years of campaigning by Mfazi’s family.

“Following my parliamentary testimony, I can now officially confirm that Lieutenant-General Mfazi left behind both a pocketbook and a personal diary,” he said.

“The records are exceptionally detailed.

“It is now for the investigative team to assess the evidential value of every entry and determine what conclusions may properly be drawn from them.

“Both the original pocketbook and the original diary have been handed over to the investigating team.”

Dotyeni said one conversation he had with Mfazi remained etched in his memory.

“During my final conversation with Lieutenant-General Mfazi, he told me that ‘something big is coming’.

“My understanding at the time was that he believed South Africa was on the verge of witnessing major law enforcement action arising from the investigations he was overseeing.

“Tragically, he passed away before that could happen.”

Earlier in 2026, Dotyeni told parliament’s ad hoc committee that Mfazi had uncovered extensive corruption within the police and alleged he had been poisoned by professional assassins.

He also alleged Mfazi frequently described the SAPS as “a crime scene” and urged authorities not only to investigate his death but also to complete the investigations he had been leading.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Monday last week that police had formally reclassified the matter as a murder investigation.

Mathe told a media briefing in Centurion that shortly after Mfazi’s death his family had approached then national police commissioner Khehla Sitole with their suspicions.

Sitole instructed the SAPS cold case investigation unit to investigate allegations surrounding Mfazi’s death.

His body was exhumed later in the same month as his death, and traces of a poisonous substance were found.

Explaining why the police took so long to open a murder investigation, Mathe said: “The team had to determine whether it [poison] was accidentally ingested or whether there was an intention to kill him.

“After the gathering of evidence and information, the team is quite confident they are investigating a murder case.”

Mathe said investigators were pursuing several people of interest believed to be linked to the case.

Thursday marked five years since Mfazi’s death.

His family commemorated the anniversary with a private remembrance service attended by about 85 relatives and close friends.

His widow, Lindelwa, welcomed the decision to reopen the case and pledged the family’s full co-operation with investigators.

Mfazi served in senior policing positions in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and at SAPS national headquarters before becoming deputy national commissioner for crime detection, one of the most senior operational positions in the police service.

The pocketbook and diary are expected to form part of the evidence investigators will examine as they seek to establish both how Mfazi died and whether the investigations he was leading played any role in his death.

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