Marijuana parcel destined for SANDF quarantine area intercepted

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The parcel was reportedly destined for the quarantine area accommodating members returning from the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Central Military Police intercepted a parcel containing suspected marijuana concealed inside two packets of Doritos on July 9.

The parcel was reportedly destined for the quarantine area accommodating members returning from the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the SANDF, the suspicious parcel delivered by an unknown civilian destined for the quarantine area was intercepted last week at about 2.30pm by military members conducting vehicle checkpoint duties at the Department of Defence Mobilisation Centre.

Upon inspection, the parcel was found to contain two packets of Doritos chips concealing two bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana.

The military police said the suspected narcotics were seized as evidence.

“Subsequent weighing to the weight of 0.100g with an estimated street value of R1,000. The matter was booked into the Bloemfontein Military Police Area Office, with perishable goods disposed of in accordance with SA Police Service 299 procedures,” said Regional Provost Marshal, Colonel LB Mashilo.

Mashilo said the incident demonstrates the vigilance and professionalism of the military police members in countering illicit activities and upholding the integrity of the SA National Defence Force.

“Strategically, the Central Military Police Region remains resolute in its mission to enforce discipline, apply military law, and ensure public accountability. Transparency and decisive action are essential to maintaining the trust of the South African people and the credibility of our defence force,” Mashilo said.

Mashilo said the force will continue to strengthen its operational posture, ensuring that breaches of discipline are detected, investigated, and prosecuted without compromise.

TimesLIVE